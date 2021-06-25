Two arrested, charged in connection with mid-June Great Mills Murder

UPDATE: On June 24, 2021, Leonard Charles Hall III, age 27 of Lusby, was located and arrested in Frederick, Maryland, for the murder of Valdez Rico Baker III, which occurred in the 21900 block of Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills. Members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force transported Hall to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was charged with the following:

Murder-First Degree

Murder-Second Degree

Leonard Charles Hall III, age 27 of Lusby

The Youth Gun Violence Task Force wishes to thank the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Maryland State Police Apprehension Team for their assistance in the apprehension of Hall.

On June 23, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force with assistance from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Narcotics Division, arrested James Reginald Flanagan, age 24 of Lexington Park, for the murder of Valdez Rico Baker III. Flanagan was charged with the following:

Murder-First Degree

Murder-Second Degree

Accessory After the Fact to Murder First Degree

James Reginald Flanagan, age 24 of Lexington Park

Hall and Flanagan remain incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

Tywan Thomas Morris, age 19 of Bryans Road

June 21, 2021 update: Tywan Thomas Morris, age 19 of Bryans Road , has been arrested and charged stemming from a shooting at the 20800 block of Daisy Lane in Lexington Park on June 14, 2021.

Morris has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person and Firearm in the Use of a Felony or Violent Crime.

He is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

On Monday, June 14, 2021, at approximately 7:07 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21900 block of Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills, for the reported shooting. Deputies located a male victim, age 19 of California, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on the basketball court. The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly afterward, at approximately 7:16 p.m. deputies responded to the 20800 block of Daisy Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting. Deputies located a male victim, age 21 of Lexington Park, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment and remains hospitalized.

Members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division along with crime lab personnel responded to both locations and continued the investigations.

At this time, it is unknown if the shootings are related. Anyone with information regarding the shootings, or anyone who was at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park who witnessed the incident, and has not provided a statement is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 475-4200 extension 71950 or the Youth Gun Violence Task Force at (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com

