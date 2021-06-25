Town Band Concerts Begin Thursday

After last year’s hiatus, the Falmouth Town Band, under the direction of Thomas Borning, will start its 2021 summer season on Thursday, July 1, at 7:30 PM. The band, which comprises approximately 80 musicians of all ages and vocations, has been performing for the Falmouth community for over 50 years. Concerts are free and are held at the Music and Arts Pavilion on Scranton Avenue. Restrooms are available, and it is advised to bring a folding chair or blanket to sit on. The band is partially funded by the Falmouth Cultural Council. The concert series will run every Thursday from 7:30 to 9 PM through September 2.