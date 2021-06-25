Two Texas men, including ex-Fort Hood soldier, indicted after unrelated child sex accusations
Two Texas men, including an ex-Fort Hood soldier, were indicted earlier this week by a Bell County grand jury after unrelated child sex accusations. Ex-Fort Hood soldier Christopher Rushing, 42, of Livingston, Texas, was arrested in May after an alleged victim reported that he had sexually assaulted her in 2015 in Harker Heights. A grand jury returned a five-count indictment against Rushing, including three counts of indecency with a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.kdhnews.com