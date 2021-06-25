The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week
Now that we’ve passed the official calendar start to summer, it’s time to embrace what dressing in the hottest season is all about: fun. With that aim in mind, we’ve found a viscose shirt from Jacquemus in an avant-garde still life print, a patterned silk-cotton kimono from Turnbull & Asser and Fear of God shades that evoke a certain early-career Tom Cruise vehicle. Summer is too fleeting to look dull—prevent that possibility with the lively fare below.robbreport.com