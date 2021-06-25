Michigan’s 2021 Summer Events Guide, Festivals, Events
The trouble with living in Michigan in the summertime is there is simply too much to do, I guess that is a good problem to have, we do like a good variety to choose from. We have so many driveable destinations in Michigan like Traverse City, Frankenmuth. Ann Arbor, Petoskey, Grand Rapids, Houghton Lake and so many more. Yes, we are kind of spoiled. Here in the Mitten, we are also privy to Farm markets, zoos, beach towns, festivals, and museums.us103.com