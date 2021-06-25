Cancel
Connecticut State

Last puff: Philip Morris exits 120 Park for Connecticut HQ

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTobacco behemoth Philip Morris International is leaving New York for its new headquarters in southwest Connecticut. The company is exiting its offices at Global Holdings Group’s 120 Park Avenue, according to the Wall Street Journal. About 200 employees from the 26-story Midtown East location — built in 1981 as its corporate headquarters — will move, said CEO Jacek Olczak. The company continues its shift away from tobacco products.

