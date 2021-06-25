The Cardigan Is Your Summer Wardrobe Hero
Wear it alone on a crisp evening or throw the summer cardi over your swimsuit or summer dress. Summer cardigans aren’t exactly a new concept. The lightweight, open-front knit has been completing outfits for decades, and has been donned by style heroes ranging from the late Princess Diana to Rihanna. And it makes sense. The summer cardi is nothing if not versatile, allowing you to withstand any scenario that the warmer months may present. Your day plans ran into the evening? Cardigan. The breeze by the water is a little much? Cardigan. Stepping into a building permeated with AC? A cardigan can definitely help with that. (Don’t forget that in the before-COVID times, a summer cardigan was a non-negotiable office staple from May to September.)fashionmagazine.com