Arrow Video Bringing Stephen King’s ‘Children of the Corn’ to 4K UHD; Plus Trilogy Box Set!

We’re kicking off the new week with more disc reviews... Now then, before we get to the latest release news, we have an update on a recently-announced title. Arrow Video has unfortunately announced that the feature-length documentary, The Sleeper Must Awaken: Making Dune, is having to be dropped from the company’s forthcoming Dune 4K and Blu-ray editions (due on 8/31) as a result of “production issues.” We’d hesitate to speculate on what this might mean, but the loss of the documentary is a major knock on the release. As fans will already be aware, the Arrow release is already not going to include the restored TV cut/Alan Smithee version of the film (because Universal has pulled it from North American release), even though the Koch Media German webstore-exclusive 4K package will have it. To now lose the feature-length documentary too—which has been a major draw for fans of the film—is going to be a problem. (We don’t know if the Koch release will still include it or not—we’re trying to find out.) We’re already hearing from some Bits readers that they’ve cancelled, or are considering cancelling, their pre-orders. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about what’s going on here soon, but this is really disappointing news.