Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

3 Powerful Pillars of Entrepreneurial Success

By Tamieka Lee
Entrepreneur
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. What fuels an entrepreneur’s drive for business success?. Connecting business success to an entrepreneur’s personal goals provides a sense of purpose to the passion and efforts invested in the business. In addition, it is apparent that making sacrifices, working long hours, being somewhat aggressive, and taking unusual risks will ensure that the entrepreneur’s business is headed in the right direction.

www.entrepreneur.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Northampton, MAsmith.edu

Capturing Smith’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well at Smith College. For proof, look no further than the recent Grinspoon Foundation Entrepreneurship Awards, where six Smith students, representing three vastly different business ventures, were honored. Sara Kragness AC ’21 was recognized with both a Concept Award and a Judge’s Favorite award...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Four Steps to Earning Your First $200,000 in Consulting

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're looking for a new career but don't know where to start? I'm here to help. I've been in your shoes, working more than 40 hours a week, and I’ve now found success as a consultant working with companies like Universal Music Group, 21st Century Fox, and Disney. Let me teach you how to develop your brand, find clients through social media marketing on Linkedin and Twitter. If any of these steps sound daunting or too challenging, don't worry - I have included a LinkedIn script below that landed my first client within three days.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Hey Entrepreneur, Stop Chasing Your Tail.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. I know what it's like. Your business needs new clients. You do a hundred Google searches on the latest marketing tips and tricks. What's big on Instagram right now? What are the newest SEO strategies we should be using? What should we be blogging about to get the most traffic?
EconomyEntrepreneur

How to Kick Off a Successful Startup Program

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Every business wants to add startups to its customer base, but often finds sales motions difficult with this valuable customer segment. Founders are building unique products, typically pre-money and pre-customer, and need special help that a dedicated startup program can provide. A successful startup program helps startup founders get the help and connections they need to accelerate growth and build a sustainable business.
Career Development & AdviceL'Observateur

Professional development: Investing in yourself

While many leaders set a high importance on training employees, all too often their personal development takes a backseat. According to a Deloitte study, 86% of respondents said learning and development are important issues, yet only 10% say they are ready to address it. Moreover, as technology advances and automation...
Career Development & Advicemartechseries.com

The Secret Power of Successful Marketing in 2021: The Contact Center

If you could pick any superpower, what would it be? I know, I know, you’ve probably been asked this a hundred times as a cheesy icebreaker. While I’m partial to teleportation, most marketing professionals I know would give up chocolate for the power to read minds. After all, marketing is all about understanding the customer: how they feel about a brand or its products and services, how they’re reacting to a certain campaign, or how they think you stack up against your competition. Tapping directly into a customer’s brain would help drive the smartest marketing strategies based on otherwise unattainable empathy.
Stafford, VApotomaclocal.com

Stafford launches monthly lunch & learn entrepreneurial series

Join the business community on July 15, 2021, from noon until 1 p.m. in the Virginia Smart Community Testbed, next to the county government center, for a sponsor-provided lunch and must-have discussion on business tax benefits from award-winning tax and accounting firm Cherry Bekaert LLP. All businesses have seen disruptions...
Economyjuliensjournal.com

Celebrating The Entrepreneurial Spirit Of The Tri-State Area

The success of three Tri-State Area business leaders was celebrated during the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 17, 2021, presented by U.S. Bank NA. Members of the 2021 Class of Laureates are Larry J. Friedman of Friedman Insurance Group, Tim Hodge of Hodge, and Michael E. Portzen of Portzen Construction, Inc. They were recognized as individuals who have exemplified themselves in their own business and as community leaders.
EconomyEntrepreneur

A Company's Biggest Competitive Edge in Attracting Young Talent

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. When it comes to corporate benefits, flexibility ranks high for millennial and Gen Z — sometimes even higher than salary. The younger generations especially value autonomy at work and have no problem leaving a job where they feel micromanaged. They may have grown up with helicopter parents, but they have no patience for that kind of behavior from a manager.
EconomyEntrepreneur

8 Mandates For Growth

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. No one is born a success. "Greatness is not this wonderful, esoteric, elusive God-like feature that only the special will ever taste," actor Will Smith once said. "It's something that truly exists in all of us." Practice and preparation are foundational amongst...
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Assistant Professor, Management and Entrepreneurial Studies

Felician University, the Franciscan University of New Jersey, is seeking an academically qualified specialist to teach, administer and develop curriculum in its undergraduate and graduate business programs in the area of management/entrepreneurial studies. Candidates should have experience teaching in traditional and online environments and must be willing to pursue Felician online certification. The successful candidate has an educational background in the fundamentals of his/her discipline as well as significant practical experience to bring to class discussions and case analyses.
Economybeckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon nominated for Ernst & Young entrepreneurial award

Benjamin Domb, MD, was named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Midwest Award finalist. 1. Dr. Domb is founder and medical director of the American Hip Institute in Des Plaines, Ill., which became the first center in the U.S. to specialize exclusively in advanced treatments for hip injuries, according to a June 25 news release.
EconomyEntrepreneur

The Step-By-Step Guide to Managing Remote Employees Effectively

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Most people dream about having the chance to work remotely. Working in your pajamas with a pet on your lap — what is not to love about it? However, some employees may not be completely sold on the idea. Worst-case scenario visions may pop into their head: employees slacking off due to at-home distractions, employees complaining about not having a work/life balance or miscommunication when you rely on video conferences. As an entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience managing teams, I can vouch that your concerns are legitimate.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

MedRisk Welcomes Senior VP of Technology, John Jakovcic

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — MedRisk has appointed John Jakovcic Senior Vice President of Technology. Responsible for project management and client solutions and working alongside the technology leadership on strategic technology solutions, he will focus on cybersecurity, business continuity, and automation strategies. Jakovcic, who has managed large technology staffs, will collaborate with the infrastructure and development teams to expand MedRisk’s technology strategy while continuing to support leadership development and growth through the organization.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Marketers, Turn Your Data Literacy into a Data Superpower

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The concept of data literacy didn’t exist when I started my career in marketing in the mid-1990s. We had few marketing channels, all of which were offline, and we had to track them manually in spreadsheets. We distributed leads to our sales team on a floppy disk. We sent coupons to prospects, and every day I had to go to the mailbox to see which coupons came back filled out. As scarce as it was, data was still extremely important back then.
ComputersEntrepreneur

Simplify Your Product Design with This Top-Rated Platform

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. There are many ways to make your brand stand out from the competition....
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

4 Ways to Stand Out as a Small Business in a Crowded Space

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The past year has undoubtedly demanded pivots and change in more ways than anyone could have imagined. Businesses were catapulted into endurance mode with a singular focus: survival. As new survival methods (and messaging) became the norm, entrepreneurs fell into a pattern...
Career Development & AdviceEntrepreneur

This is the Strategy to Getting Any Job You Want

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. For many people, having a regular paycheck and building a career is an ideal to aim towards. If that's you reading this, there is a way for you to optimize your career, get a better job and leverage the internet to get any job you want — thought leadership.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Learn PPC Fundamentals for Small Businesses with this Free Webinar

Google Ads is one of the best ways to get immediate business in today’s digital ecosystem. By attending Demystifying Google Ads: PPC Fundamentals for Small Businesses webinar, you will learn how to do this from PPC Specialist Lior Krolewicz, CEO and Founder of Yael Consulting. You will get insights into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy