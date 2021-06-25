PC Game Promotion Beats Steam Summer Sale Deals On Nier Replicant, Persona 5 Strikers, And More
The Steam Summer Sale kicked off yesterday with deals on thousands of PC games. Now it seems like Newegg is trying to steal some of Steam's thunder with its own PC digital game sale. Hundreds of games are on sale at Newegg--many of which are Steam codes--and a bunch of them actually beat the deals offered in the Summer Sale. We compared prices of Newegg's featured game deals to Steam's deals and rounded up some of the games you're better off buying from Newegg below.www.gamespot.com