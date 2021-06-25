Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PC Game Promotion Beats Steam Summer Sale Deals On Nier Replicant, Persona 5 Strikers, And More

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steam Summer Sale kicked off yesterday with deals on thousands of PC games. Now it seems like Newegg is trying to steal some of Steam's thunder with its own PC digital game sale. Hundreds of games are on sale at Newegg--many of which are Steam codes--and a bunch of them actually beat the deals offered in the Summer Sale. We compared prices of Newegg's featured game deals to Steam's deals and rounded up some of the games you're better off buying from Newegg below.

www.gamespot.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Games#Persona 5 Strikers#The Summer Sale#Yakuza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Best Steam Summer Sale Games You Might Have Missed

Missed these games? Now's a good time to give them a go. It doesn't matter what kind of games you play, the Steam Summer Sale has some hidden gems waiting for you to discover. Maybe you missed one of these titles when they released or had no idea they existed. Regardless, now is the chance to give them a go!
Video GamesArs Technica

30 under $25: A collection of good hidden gem games from Steam’s Summer Sale

The latest rendition of Steam's annual Summer Sale has been underway for about a week now, and, as usual, it's discounted virtually everything on the PC games store. But while the Halos, Grand Theft Autos, and other mega-hits of the world may get the most front-page attention, the sheer breadth of the sale means that a truckload of lesser-known but more-than-worthwhile games have dropped to more approachable prices as well. To assist those who'd like to expand their interactive palate, I've rounded up a collection of recent under-the-radar games that are both worth your time and nicely discounted.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Steam Summer Sale 2021 Featured Deals Day 4

It’s the fourth day of the Steam Summer Sale 2021 edition, and we’re here once again to bring you the featured deals for the day! Head on below for the Steam Summer Sale 2021 Featured Deals Day 4! Note that the discounts will remain the same throughout the sale, so you don’t need to wait for a featured deal before you buy a certain game.
TechnologyPC Gamer

The best Australian PC gaming deals this week

A couple of times a week, we trawl through the deepest, darkest corners of the world wide web in order to unearth some of the best PC gaming deals in Australia. This story will largely focus on highlighting PC hardware and peripherals discounts, but if there are any appealing AU-exclusive games bargains, we'll include them too.
Video GamesNME

‘Persona 4 Golden’ has sold over 1 million Steam copies since PC port

Announcing the milestone on Twitter yesterday (June 30), Altus shared that Persona 4 Golden recently hit one million sales on Steam. The Official Atlus West Twitter celebrated the occasion with a “special broadcast from the Midnight Channel” before sharing news of the six-figure Steam sales. The game is currently on...
Video GamesIGN

Steam Summer Sale Is Live: Save on PC Games

The annual Steam Summer Sale is live between now and July 8. That means you can save money on a huge array of PC games from pretty much any genre under the sun. You can find the full sale here, but we've pulled some of the highlights below. If you...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Is Gaming on PC the Best Option?

While gaming has historically been best represented on consoles, the world is quickly changing. Recently, personal computers can do a lot with gaming technology, if not more adequately than their game console counterparts. Whether mods, graphical proficiency, framerate precision, or convenience, there are many reasons why PC has become the best place for gaming for many players around the world. See if the average gamer would rather play on PC than console, and if the days of console dominance are quickly dissolving.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Steam Summer Sale Reshuffles Weekly Bestseller List

Steam Summer Sale led to big changes in the list of the biggest bestsellers on the store. All games in the top 10 are game participating in the sale. As every Monday, Valve released the weekly list of the biggest (by revenue) Steam bestsellers. Thanks to the summer sale, the top ten was completely rearranged. Most of the hits that were top sellers in June fell off the list, as players took advantage of the attractive discounts to revise their wish lists.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Persona 4 Golden PC sales surpass 1 million units, Persona 5 Royal sales surpass 1.8 million

Atlus has posted the public notice of its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Within the results, we get some sales updates on Persona games. [PDF]. As of March 31, 2021, Persona 5 Royal has now reached 1.8 million units shipped, and the PC port of Persona 4 Golden has reached 900k sales. These titles were previously reported to be at 1.4 million and 500k in July 2020, respectively. The Persona series as a whole has reached 15 million units, having previously been reported at 13 million units last Summer.
Video GamesIGN

Aussie Deals: EOFY Bargains and Steam Sale Specials!

With large swathes of the country in lockdown, there's never been a better time to get some video game escapism on. Obviously, the cheaper the video game, the better. With that in mind, we've scoured the Steam sales and various End of Financial Year price blitzes to find you the absolute best deals out there.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Nier Reincarnation Gets Summer Release Date

Break out those mobile calendars because the pre-registration period for Nier Reincarnation will eventually come to an end, meaning that players in North America, Europe, and Korea will finally get a chance to experience the first mobile game in the franchise. Better yet, now that 300,00 pre-registrations have been reached, milestones and rewards will be dished out. However, 600,00 is still the highest tier, so make sure you hop onto the Nier Reincarnation bandwagon sooner rather than later because the launch day has finally been revealed in a press release today.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Steam Summer Sale: 10 Must-Have Action Adventures at a Low Price

We have already passed the equator of the year and we reached the summer season, a season of sun and beach, but also of video games. If the pool and the sea attract us because of the heat, so do the tickets at a reduced price. Fortunately, the Steam Summer Sale has already started, so we can enjoy games at a bargain price until next July 8. At MeriStation we have selected horror titles, but we have also published offers for less than 1 euro and extraordinary RPGs at the most juicy price. And what about the adventures?
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Save Up to 80% on These ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ Games in the Steam Sale

Steam’s Summer Sale is in full swing right now, with thousands of games available at a discounted price. But with so many games available, how on Earth are you meant to know what’s worth picking up? Well, check your wishlist first; if any games you’ve been hankering for for a while are on sale, grab ’em now. But if you’re looking for something new but guaranteed to be good, we’ve got you covered.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Persona 4: Golden Went Big on PC; Great Sales on Steam

Persona 4: Golden is recording fantastic sales on Steam. Publisher Atlus reports that players have purchased one million copies of the game in one year since its release. Persona 4: Golden can boast fantastic sales results on PC. Atlus, the company responsible for development and publication of the game, announced via Twitter that one million copies of the game have been sold since its release in June last year.
Video GamesPolygon

Nier mobile game Nier Reincarnation coming in July

Nier Reincarnation, the mobile game from Square Enix and developer Applibot, will be released on July 28. Publish Square Enix announced the news via IGN on Monday, debuting a new trailer alongside the mobile game’s release date. Nier creator Yoko Taro worked on the game as creative director. Nier Reincarnation...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

15 Recommendations From The 2021 Steam Summer Sale

As we enter July, it’s time once again to indulge in yet another massive Steam Summer Sale. This year’s big gimmick is a series of genre-based choose-your-own-adventure stories that are updated each day. In addition to highlighting big deals on popular games from each genre, participating in the little minigame...

Comments / 0

Community Policy