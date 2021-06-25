Video: Texas SS Trey Faltine had crazy trash talk after caught stealing

Texas defeated Virginia to reach the Bracket 2 final at the College World Series on Thursday, and things between the two teams got a bit chippy at one point. With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Virginia catcher Logan Michaels was thrown out while trying to steal second base. The throw and tag clearly beat Michaels, but he turned around to complain about the call to the umpire. Texas shortstop Trey Faltine wasn’t having it and yelled at Michaels to “go back to your dugout!”