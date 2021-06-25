Letter: Let's talk about the 'tilt'
Tuesday the Senate voted on whether to begin debate on S1, the For the People Act, which would protect voting rights, establish new ethics rules, end gerrymandering, and reduce big money in politics. As expected every single Republican voted against opening debate on this bill so it did not happen because 60 favorable votes are necessary to prevent a filibuster. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, claimed the bill is a "power grab" by Democrats which would "tilt every election in America permanently in their favor." So let's examine the present "tilt".