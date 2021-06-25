Meet the Cal basketball player who took the NCAA to the Supreme Court — and won
Justine Hartman learned she won an antitrust case against the NCAA this week when her attorney called her: “We did it. Everything is about to change.”. Hartman, a former Cal women’s basketball player, was one of the lead plaintiffs in a class-action suit that some observers say could pave the way for groundbreaking changes in collegiate sports after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the student-athletes.www.eastbaytimes.com