Meet the Cal basketball player who took the NCAA to the Supreme Court — and won

There are times to condemn Penn State for actions taken to the detriment of the institution, but there are other times in which Penn State should be praised. I won’t go into the non-sensible attempt a generation ago to tie two medical organizations together, joining Geisinger Medical Center to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center, costing Penn State over $100 million to separate the two unworkable units. Nor shall I expand upon the nearly $1 billion acceptance of the Freeh Report and damages from bowing to the NCAA Consent Decree a decade ago.