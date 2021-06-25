Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Meet the Cal basketball player who took the NCAA to the Supreme Court — and won

By Elliott Almond
East Bay Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustine Hartman learned she won an antitrust case against the NCAA this week when her attorney called her: “We did it. Everything is about to change.”. Hartman, a former Cal women’s basketball player, was one of the lead plaintiffs in a class-action suit that some observers say could pave the way for groundbreaking changes in collegiate sports after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the student-athletes.

www.eastbaytimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California College Basketball
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
Local
California College Sports
Berkeley, CA
College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
California Basketball
City
Oakland, CA
Berkeley, CA
Basketball
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Pg E#Antitrust#Ucl#Golden Bears#Ncaa V Alston#Brea Olinda High In#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Doug Kelly: NCAA loses big to Supreme Court

*The Oakland A’s Bob Melvin is as good a manager as you will find in all of baseball. All that needs to be said. Imagine what he would do with a club that both developed and traded for quality players who stuck around. *Remember when we were told we’d never...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Ruling Fosters New Era of NCAA Amateurism

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court has signaled the dawn of a new era of compensating college athletes. Despite its momentous future impact, the court’s unanimous decision in NCAA v. Alston purported to be quite narrow. Alston merely affirmed two lower-courts’ holdings that restrictions on education-related payments (laptops, scholarships, tutoring, internships, etc.) violated the Sherman Act because the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) operates as a monopolist.
College SportsCentre Daily

Opinion: How Penn State influenced the recent NCAA Supreme Court ruling

There are times to condemn Penn State for actions taken to the detriment of the institution, but there are other times in which Penn State should be praised. I won’t go into the non-sensible attempt a generation ago to tie two medical organizations together, joining Geisinger Medical Center to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center, costing Penn State over $100 million to separate the two unworkable units. Nor shall I expand upon the nearly $1 billion acceptance of the Freeh Report and damages from bowing to the NCAA Consent Decree a decade ago.
Congress & Courtschatsports.com

Business of Football: The Supreme Court Sends a Message to the NCAA

National Collegiate Athletic Association, Supreme Court of the United States, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Jeffrey L. Kessler, athletics. We are clearly at an inflection point in college athletics. Last week a seminal case on rights of college athletes produced a beatdown of the NCAA from the highest court in the land. And as of this Thursday, name, image and likeness (NIL) rights for college athletes are upon us, whether the NCAA likes it or not. Let’s examine.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Supreme Court Ruling Puts NCAA on Life Support

"Fans for Fair Play" Co-Founder James Davis joins Dan Beyer and George Wrighster to react to the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding compensation for college athletes. Davis explains why the NCAA is now on "life support" after the ruling, as the NCAA is struggling to hold it's stronghold over restricting athlete income. Davis breaks down why "Name, Image, and Likeness" compensation is a step in the right direction, but still not completely satisfactory. Davis tells you what to expect next in the fight for fair pay for student-athletes.
College SportsHouston Chronicle

Editorial: Finally, Supreme Court calls foul on NCAA college sports racket

It has never made much sense for the nation’s colleges and universities to be sports-entertainment venues. Sure, it’s fun to sit in a jam-packed Cotton Bowl Stadium shoulder to shoulder with thousands of other football fanatics on a sunny fall afternoon, yelling yourself hoarse and watching the Longhorns whup up on the Sooners. Earlier this year, pandemic-weary basketball fans thrilled to the March Madness (April 5) spectacle of a superb Baylor Men’s team dominating previously undefeated Gonzaga, the Bears becoming national champions for the first time.
College SportsWashington Post

College athletes may get more rewards because of Supreme Court case. Will this lead to paying players?

A recent Supreme Court decision may mean big changes are coming for college sports. The court decided in a case last week that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the organization that runs college sports, cannot limit the education-related benefits universities and colleges give certain athletes. This means schools can give football and basketball players extra benefits such as scholarships for graduate school or money for computers.
College Sportsdailyutahchronicle.com

Supreme Court Ruling Shakes Up NCAA’s Business Model

College athletics has been and still is a major part of the college experience. Whether it’s going to football games or gymnastics meets, the student body enjoys the competition and comes together, united, to root for the student-athletes to beat the opposing team while watching their fellow students use their athletic craft.
NFLPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A Supreme Court ruling creates an existential crisis for the NCAA

The world of bigtime college sports is about to change profoundly in ways not even experts yet comprehend because of a bombshell U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Last week’s unanimous and unambiguous decision in NCAA v. Alston eviscerates the American college football and basketball cartel’s business model of earning billions […] The post A Supreme Court ruling creates an existential crisis for the NCAA appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New York City, NYNews 12

Supreme Court ruling clears path for change in NCAA

A Supreme Court decision will change the way the NCAA does business. It's not news that college sports are big moneymakers. But the NCAA's treatment of the stars of its show, the athletes themselves, will change after a 9-0 ruling by the Supreme Court continued to break apart its power.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

The Supreme Court takes a swing at the NCAA, forbids scholarship limits

Despite constant sacrifices of time and energy, collegiate athletes pursue their sport without direct compensation of any kind. A recent Supreme Court decision is opening the door to change that. Last week, the court unanimously confirmed that the NCAA has been placing unlawful limits on the compensation of college athletes.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Supreme Court Brings NCAA Athletes Closer to Fair Pay | Opinion

Last week the Supreme Court took an important step towards fair pay for college athletes. In a unanimous ruling, it held that some of the NCAA's compensation restrictions violated antitrust rules, which generally prohibit collusion with respect to wage-setting. The Court also hinted that the status quo, in which coaches and administrators get paid millions and players get paid bupkis, is untenable. This is a welcome decision—it is unfair to force student athletes to choose between the credential of college and the payday of the pros.
Congress & CourtsRocky Mountain Collegian

The U.S. Supreme Court votes unanimously against the NCAA

For the first time since 1985, the Supreme Court assessed the power dynamic of college sports when it unanimously ruled against the NCAA June 21 for violating antitrust law by limiting academic benefits for student-athletes. The ruling in NCAA vs. Alston will bring momentous change to the NCAA structure of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court, NCAA, And Juneteenth

Two days after Juneteenth, the Supreme Court rejected NCAA limits on athletes’ education-related benefits. The ruling was justice. The timing was poetic justice. Here’s why. Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates emancipation of African-American slaves in the United States. “Juneteenth” refers to June 19, 1865. On that day, the Union military governor of...
College SportsPosted by
Daily News

March Madness, June sanity: Prodded by the Supreme Court, the NCAA starts embracing fairness for student athletes

At long last, and only after a major defeat at the Supreme Court and new laws set to go into effect in many states, the National Collegiate Athletic Association is poised to let student-athletes profit off their names and likenesses. They must be slow learners. Monday came the historic recommendation from the NCAA’s Division I Council; Wednesday, its full board of directors will review and is ...
Corsicana, TXDallas News

After Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA is finally getting what it deserves. And now players can too.

Before today’s sermon, let me remind you about the story of Shannon Woolsey, a cheerleader from Houston who went to Navarro College in Corsicana and by sheer dumb luck ended up on a Netflix series last year called Cheer. By the time the show had run its course, Woolsey had accumulated more than 250,000 Instagram followers. Now she earns up to $5,000 each time she posts about Reebok, one of several companies paying for her pitch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy