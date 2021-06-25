Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jason Kidd to become Dallas Mavericks’ next coach, per reports

By Curtis Pashelka
Mercury News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks are making Jason Kidd their next head coach and Nico Harrison their general manager, according to multiple reports. Harrison, a longtime Nike executive, has a good relationship with Mavericks star guard Luka Dončić and has a long-standing friendship with Kidd, the former St. Joseph Notre Dame and Cal standout who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

www.mercurynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Nelson
Person
Luka Dončić
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Jamal Mashburn
Person
Jason Kidd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Nets#The Dallas Mavericks#Nike#St Joseph Notre Dame#Cal#The Brooklyn Nets#Bucks#The Los Angeles Lakers#Espn#The Indiana Pacers#The Los Angeles Clippers#Mavs#Warriors#Lithuanian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Mavericks: Luka Doncic unbelievable as Slovenia defeats Venezuela

The Dallas Mavericks have four players striving to qualify their countries for the Olympics, including superstar Luka Doncic. The knockout round began on Saturday with each team needing to win two straight games to advance to Tokyo. Luka and Slovenia faced a tough Venezuelan squad in the Lithuanian tournament. The...
NBAYardbarker

No one wants to play with Luka Doncic, Mavericks?

The prevailing wisdom over the past year has been that the Dallas Mavericks are a single piece away from being a legitimate championship contender. With Luka Doncic and one other star, most feel like Dallas would be unstoppable. Finding that second star, however, might not be as easy as anticipated.
Posted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Mavericks and Heat Plan to Make Hard Push for Kawhi Leonard

Heading into last season, the 2021 NBA offseason had the chance to be league-altering. After players like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Paul George inked extensions throughout the year, what was once a star-studded class has now become average. While most of the big names took themselves off the market, one player can still add some drama to free agency.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis don’t like each other

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have “dustups” then compared them to Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Terry: “If you remember, when we first got Jet, Dirk was not a fan. Dirk did not like him.”. Porzingis said he didn’t know what Cuban was talking about: I’ve...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

NICO HARRISON INTRODUCED AS DALLAS MAVERICKS GENERAL MANAGER

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have named Nico Harrison as the team’s general manager. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. “We are very excited to bring Nico Harrison to Dallas and have him join our organization,” said Mark Cuban. “Nico brings a wealth of basketball knowledge along with both executive and leadership skills. He has proven to have a unique eye for talent on and off the court. I’m looking forward to watching Nico lead the Mavs to new heights.”
Posted by
Larry Brown Sports

Could Jason Terry join Jason Kidd’s coaching staff?

Jason Kidd was hired as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks last week, and he may ask at least one of his former teammates to join his staff. Jason Terry has been in contact with Kidd about the possibility of joining the Mavs as an assistant coach, Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports. Kidd and Terry were teammates in Dallas when the team won an NBA title in 2011.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Should they trade for Pascal Siakam this offseason?

The Dallas Mavericks are in a transitional offseason. They have a new general manager and head coach in place after the signings of Nico Harrison and Jason Kidd became official on June 28. It is the first time in more than ten years that the Mavs made a change at either position, and the franchise is far from done there.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks eyeing Mavs playmaker — but it’s not Luka Doncic

When Luka Doncic’s reported frustration with the Dallas Mavericks’ front office surfaced, there were some talks he should move to the New York Knicks. Even former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams said that it is “feasible.”. However, according to latest rumors, it is not Doncic that the...
NBAwbap.com

It’s Official: Jason Kidd to be Mavs Head Coach

DALLAS (AP) – Jason Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago. The Dallas Mavericks announced Monday that the Mavericks and Kidd have agreed on a contract. The details of the contract were not released.
NBAPosted by
IBTimes

Lakers Getting A New Coach? LA Finds Replacement For Jason Kidd

The Los Angeles Lakers have filled an opening on their coaching staff. The Lakers are hiring former New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale to be part of head coach Frank Vogel’s staff, according to ESPN. Fizdale will replace Jason Kidd, who was recently hired to be the Dallas Mavericks...
NBAchatsports.com

Jason Kidd thanks Lakers for opportunity while departing for Mavericks

LeBron James and Frank Vogel made it clear last week that they’re going to miss working with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd, who officially departed to become the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. And in two tweets he put out shortly after the Mavericks announced...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers’ Frank Vogel: Jason Kidd ‘Will Be Missed’ After Being Hired By Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers, Frank Vogel, Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks, National Basketball Association, LeBron James, Los Angeles, Dave McMenamin, ESPN. Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will have a new lead assistant for the 2021-22 season after Jason Kidd was hired to be the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. It was expected that Kidd would be accepting a head coaching position somewhere after he wound up being one of the most sought-after candidates on the market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy