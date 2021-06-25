Cancel
MLB

2021 MLB odds, picks, best bets for June 25 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays more than 10-1

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Astros look to extend their winning streak to 12 games when they take on former manager A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Comerica Park in Detroit. The streaking Astros (47-28) own the best record in the American League and have a two-game lead in the AL West over the A's. Meanwhile, the Tigers (32-43) sit in fourth place in the AL Central. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET.

www.cbssports.com
Cal Quantrill
#Phillies#The Houston Astros#The Detroit Tigers#The American League#Giants#Mets#Al Central
