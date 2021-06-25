Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts' Quenton Nelson Named Top 5 Player in NFL by PFF

By Josh Carney
Posted by 
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 16 days ago

Indianapolis Colts fans have known for at least three years now that guard Quenton Nelson is the best at his position, and arguably one of the best players overall in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus seems to agree, ranking Nelson No. 4 overall in its top 50 players list in the NFL ahead of the 2021 season.

Nelson, the lone lineman in the top 10, consistently grades out as the most valuable lineman in football, and though he plays guard instead of tackle, PFF still holds him in high regard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AraDv_0af9DJ1q00
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Sam Monson put together the list of top 50 players and had this to say about Nelson slotting in at No. 4.

According to PFF WAR, Nelson was the most valuable offensive lineman in the NFL last season. And the season before that. Nelson plays offensive guard, a significantly less valuable position than tackle, but that tells you just how good he is at his current position. Nelson has now allowed just three sacks in his three NFL seasons and finished 2020 with 15 total pressures allowed across the full regular season and wild-card game. If anything, Nelson is an even better run-blocker, making him one of the best players in the game, period.

It's hard to argue with this rational. Nelson is a terrific run blocker, one that the Colts consistently run behind with great success. Add in the fact that he's also an outstanding pass protector and you have the full package, one that is an absolute franchise cornerstone and is ticketed for the Hall of Fame just four years into his career.

That's pretty remarkable to type, but it's true.

In a league that is so dependent on quarterbacks, left tackles and pass rushers, Nelson stands out above them all as a guard, telling you just how great he is, and just how fortunate the Colts are that he fell to No. 6 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

While Nelson was the lone Colt in the top 50 rankings, it's worth noting he was also just one of two AFC South players in the top 25, joined by Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who ranked No. 12 overall in Monson's piece.

Have thoughts on Quenton Nelson's ranking in PFF's top 50 players? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know your thoughts!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
65
Followers
331
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#American Football#Pro Football Focus#The Hall Of Fame#Afc South#Pff#Horseshoe Huddle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' DT Depth Named One of NFL's Thinnest Positions

When the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard traded a first round pick for DeForest Buckner ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, the expectation was the Colts were getting a game-wrecker along the interior of the defensive line. Buckner has certainly lived up to that billing inside for the...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts roster ranked middle of the pack by PFF

Pro Football Focus ranked the Indianapolis Colts roster as a middle-of-the-pack team entering the 2021 season, coming in at No. 14 in the NFL. As a part of the ranking, Pro Football Focus went through each team’s biggest strengths, weaknesses and X-factor for the upcoming campaign. “Biggest strength: Offensive linemen...
NFL247Sports

CBS Sports' top 10 NFL players due to bounce back

Like any season in the NFL, devastating injuries can occur at any moment to even the biggest names in the sport. Last season unfortunately saw plenty of these injuries to the league's superstars, ranging from Dak Prescott to Christian McCaffrey to Odell Beckham Jr. With that in mind, CBS Sports...
NFLYardbarker

Colts' 2004 WR Group Named Second-Best In NFL History

To this day, no wide receiver group in the NFL has achieved what the Indianapolis Colts' 2004 group did on the field. You all should know by now what that group did: the three of Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Brandon Stokley all topped 1,000 yards receiving in Peyton Manning's record-setting season for touchdown passes.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports names Colts' Carson Wentz a top bounce-back candidate

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was named one of the top bounce-back candidates for the 2021 season by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “Let’s just start with this: It’s going to be pretty hard for him to be any worse than he was in 2020. It’s probably a stretch to assume a Frank Reich reunion means his 2017 MVP-caliber form is about to return in full force. But the change of scenery should make a legitimate difference after both organizational dysfunction and self-inflicted wounds piled up last year. Wentz is by nature more of an off-script play-maker than system-confined QB, but on the Colts’ playoff-ready roster, with Reich steering the ship, no one should be shocked if he throws close to 30 touchdowns and Indianapolis is back in the postseason.”
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Adam Dedeaux

When people think of 3DQB and all the legendary quarterbacks who have worked with them, the obvious person that comes to mind is Tom House. House founded the company and gained quite a reputation for his work with Drew Brees and Tom Brady. After those initial years though, the football...
NFLlandgrantholyland.com

Parris Campbell could be a surprise breakout candidate and viable fantasy football option

It’s been a rough couple of years for former Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell. Do to know real fault of his own, thus far in his NFL career, Campbell has been unable to show just what he is capable of as an pro wide receiver. The former Buckeye speedster has been plagued by injuries, limiting him to just nine game over two seasons for the Indianapolis Colts.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF gives best, worst case scenarios for 2021 Colts

With training camp just around the corner, Pro Football Focus went through their projections for the best and worst-case scenarios for each team entering the 2021 season. For the Indianapolis Colts, the best-case scenario has them finishing as an 11-6 while the worst-case scenario has them all the way down to a record of 6-11, which would be the worst record for the organization since 2017.
NFLblackchronicle.com

Colts OC Marcus Brady tasked with getting Carson Wentz back on track – Indianapolis Colts Blog

INDIANAPOLIS — With the start of Indianapolis Colts training camp less than a month away, there will be more eyes on the offense than on any other unit on the roster. Quarterback Carson Wentz, in his first season with the Colts, will be a focal point. And not on a weekly basis, but on a daily basis because of the importance of the position and lack of long-term stability since Andrew Luck retired some 23 months ago.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' Ryan Kelly Ranked as Top-10 NFL Center

When a player is widely regarded as the best in the NFL at their position, it's easy for nearby teammates to be overlooked. That's the case for the Indianapolis Colts, as Quenton Nelson is rightfully considered the best guard in football but he just so happens to have one of the NFL's best centers right next to him in Ryan Kelly.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts listed among most underrated teams in NFL

The Indianapolis Colts were named among the most underrated teams in the NFL entering the 2021 season by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “How in the world can a team fresh off 11 wins — a team that’s won 28 games and made the playoffs in two of Frank Reich’s three seasons as coach — be underrated? For one, the national buzz is still lagging. The Buccaneers, Chiefs and Packers all have more firepower as Super Bowl favorites, but considering Reich’s track record, Indy deserves more love. They’ve got the coach. They’ve got a ground game. They’ve got a stingy defense. And then there’s new quarterback Carson Wentz, who steps in after a premature exit from Philadelphia to replace Philip Rivers. For many, the pendulum has swung so far to the “he’s broken and/or bad” side of the argument, when in reality it’d be surprising if Wentz didn’t rebound to be at least a top-15 QB with fresh scenery. At the very least, he gives the Colts offense more upside. Couple all that with a winnable division, and they’re capable of really challenging in the AFC.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Colts WR has hilarious response to Peyton Manning’s comments on Demaryius Thomas

Earlier this offseason, Jim Irsay was adamant in declaring that a new golden era of Indianapolis Colts football is on the horizon and will last for the next decade. Of course, the previous golden era — that featured stars like Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, Dwight Freeney and Reggie Wayne, among others — lasted approximately 10 years and brought home a championship in 2006.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Zach Pascal ranked 8th among slot WRs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal was ranked eighth among slot wide receivers in the NFL by Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire. “Pascal is probably the least-known receiver on this list, but he caught 33 of 48 slot targets for 397 yards and five touchdowns with a quarterback in Philip Rivers who was clearly at the end of the road. Not that the Redemption Edition of Carson Wentz gives Pascal more explosive opportunities, but the third-year man from Old Dominion has the route and leverage understanding to drive slot defenders nuts, and that should at least help Wentz along the way.”
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Zach Pascal Named Colts' 'Biggest Sleeper' Ahead of 2021 Season

Despite his obvious talents and his perfect fit in the Colts' offense, veteran wide receiver Zach Pascal continues to struggle to gain attention from the national media. Due to his tendency to fly under the radar, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport labeled the fourth-year receiver as the Colts' "biggest sleeper" ahead of the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Previewing Colts’ DE Depth Chart Entering 2021 Season

Looking back at the 2020 season, it was obvious the Indianapolis Colts needed to upgrade their pass rush. While the Colts were 12th in the league in sacks with 40, too many times opposing quarterbacks could sit in the pocket without pressure as they delivered strikes downfield. With Justin Houston...

Comments / 0

Community Policy