Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Top Atlanta Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design, Presents Bookshelves with a Bang

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design by Dina Varner, explains the ways that bookshelves upgrade the aesthetic of any space instantly. ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Throughout history, bookshelves have been seen as an indication of wealth and power. These unique room accessories can hold knowledge, information, and even personal materials. Beautiful bookshelves are often found in offices and in-home libraries all around the world. Now, modern design is beckoning them into other parts of the home as stylish works of art. Bringing together design and function in a completely original way, luxury interior designer VPI Design, sees an opportunity to redefine a room by using these simple shelves more creatively.

www.accesswire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
593
Followers
9K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Interior Designer#Vpi Design#Presents Bookshelves#Ga Accesswire#Color Bookshelves#Sotheby#Babcock Gallery#Christie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designcityscopemag.com

2021 Interior Design Trends

Whether it’s adding pops of color through pillows or personality through paintings, there’s sure to be a design trend you’ll want to try this year. Read on for inspiration from local interior designers on what the top design trends are for 2021. Think about the ‘80s; many design trends used...
Interior Designlushome.com

Jacuzzi Adding Affordable Luxury to Outdoor Home Designs

A jacuzzi instantly transforms outdoor living spaces, bringing a sense of luxury. Modern houses and small cottages with a jacuzzi translate the precise meaning of contemporary, comfortable, and chic. After a hard day’s sightseeing or work, you may need to unwind and have a perfect evening outdoors. Beautiful backyards with a swimming pool and jacuzzi provide fantastic opportunities to relax in a resort-like atmosphere.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Luxurious Industrial Bathroom Designs That Will Dazzle You

If you’ve ever lived in a downtown loft, chances are it has been decorated in the industrial style. It is no accident that most industrial-style dwellings are found in downtown areas of cities that flourished during the industrial revolution such as Boston, New York and many other American cities. They have been created when an industrial building no longer had a purpose and was converted into a residential building. That is why most industrial lofts feature old brick walls and tall ceilings.
Interior Designbocamag.com

The Face of Contemporary Interior Design

Now that people have been spending so much more time at home, Interior Designer Ken Golen is busier than ever. “Clients are turning to me to upgrade their most important investment. A single room make-over easily turns into a total home remodel once they see the results,” says Ken. “I...
Home & Gardenamazinginteriordesign.com

4 Proven Tips On How To Incorporate Your Aquarium Into Interior Design

An aquarium in any interior design is a lovely element. It automatically brings life to wherever it is incorporated. Interior design using an aquarium is fun and welcoming. It is mainly admired by many people around the world when appropriately designed. Imagine you have a tropical fish tank in your home, thereby showcasing a replica of ocean mystery. The room will be an eye-catching centerpiece of focus for anyone.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Natural Ventilation Solutions in Interior Design

When designing homes, architecture is constantly evolving and adapting to environmental conditions. Each climate has specific needs and requires different solutions in terms of comfort. Hot and humid environments require a very different design from cold and dry environments. Natural ventilation, for example, is very important in projects located in warm climates.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Sound Treatment in Interior Design: Different Types and Solutions

It is safe to say that living in large urban areas, most of the sounds surrounding us are accidental, and most of them are not very pleasant. According to Julian Treasure, chairman of The Sound Agency, sounds can affect us in many ways: physiologically, psychologically, cognitively, and behaviorally, reducing productivity in workspaces and even affecting sales in retail stores. Therefore, paying attention to acoustic comfort in the built environment is imperative, not only for engineers and consultants but also for architects.
San Diego, CApresidiosentinel.com

Professional Interior Designers Offer In-Home Design Consultations

Is your home looking tired, dated, cluttered or unappealing? The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) San Diego Chapter has a solution. During the month of July and August members of the prestigious organization will conduct in-home design consultations during the ASID “Summer Spruce Up” fundraiser. The affordable fee of $89 per hour (minimum one hour/maximum two hours) is a donation to the ASID chapter; the designer volunteers his/her time.
Interior Designtheboxhouston.com

5 Black Interior Designers You Should Follow for Decorating Inspiration

Updating your home décor is a great way to lift your spirits. Moving furniture around, adding accent pieces, and implementing creative color schemes can make your space an even more pleasant place to reside. However, just like fashion, interior decorating requires a keen eye that some people just don’t possess. No worries though – interior designers were created just for that reason.
Posted by
rofiqnas

Wall Decoration Ideas for Japandi Interior Design

Japandi interior design is one of the concepts that you can create in your home. By using this interior design, you can create a warm and comfortable home interior look in a beautiful concept. This interior design is a combination of Japanese and Scandinavian designs. You can apply this interior design to all interior rooms in your home according to your needs.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

5 Different Interior Design Aesthetics To Consider

Interior design trends are ever-changing, and keeping up with the latest home trends can ultimately cost a fortune. So, it is generally best to opt for home interior choices that compliment your personal preferences, as you want your home to be your retreat. With that said, if you’re considering redoing your home’s interiors, here are five unique options to consider that will withstand the test of time.
New York City, NYnewschool.edu

Advanced Topics in Interior Design: Graphics and the Branded Interior

In this Advanced Topics in Professional Practice course we will explore how graphics, whether atmospheric, digital, directional, informational, or all of the above, play a crucial role in the built interior environment while enhancing the user experience. Students will also critically evaluate the application and methods of graphics and branding in interior design. Central to this class will be a fundamental understanding of how graphics can reinforce a design narrative and user journey through their effective implementation and consideration as part of a holistic interior design approach. Through the critical analysis of various sector-based case studies, students will explore a range impacts that interior design has on user experience. Additionally, principles of wayfinding and advances in wayfinding system technology are considered alongside the language and practices in the field service design.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Starry Metropolis Interior Design by Mind Design in Lanzhou, China

The contemporary space design aesthetics are precious for the old industrial town without a specific style at Xigu, Lanzhou, Gansu, like the green in a desert. With the interior design by Mind Design, the sales office for Vanke • Starry Metropolis is enough to be called “Oasis” even green is not seen here.
New York City, NYaustinnews.net

A Design Partnership Guides Interior Design Firms With Valuable Content Articles

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / A Design Partnership, a public relations agency serving the interior design, home, and lifestyles industry with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is publishing valuable content articles packed with expert guidance and advice to help interior designers and others within the home brand space promote and grow their businesses.
Greenville, NCDaily Reflector

Developers pick interior designer for hotel project

The Stark Group in December announced plans to bring a boutique hotel to Greenville: The Ficklen, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Now the group is announcing the hotel’s interior will be created by the design, branding and procurement firm Interior Image Group (IIG). No stranger to historic renovation projects, IIG will...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

iF design award 2021 winners spark 10 explorative interior design projects

Designers worldwide showcase their award winning interior design creativity through shops, showrooms and exhibition spaces. iF design award 2021 recognizes original ideas from across the globe where interiors become a journey of exploration. from a swiss watchmaking museum to a korean high-end street fashion store, architecture becomes an explosion of colors, lights and patterns. whether in eye-popping black and white hues or in kaleidoscopic effects, mesmerizing projects stimulate unique experiences indoors for customers, visitors, guests and more.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

A Beginner’s Guide To Interior Design Basics

Art is highly subjective, and while there are no hard and fast rules for creating it, most artists are bound by a framework within which they make their masterpieces. The same goes for home design and interior décor. Whether you are a DIY enthusiast or a hopeful professional, certain rules...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Opulent Industrial Dining Room Interior Designs You Will Enjoy

For some, it is the kitchen that is the center of the home while for others, the dining room is considered to be the true heart of the home as that is where the entire family usually gets together at least once every day. Regardless of your stance on the kitchen-dining room debate, you will probably agree that a decent dining room makes for a much more comfortable and intriguing dinner with friends or family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy