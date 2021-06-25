Top Atlanta Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design, Presents Bookshelves with a Bang

In this Advanced Topics in Professional Practice course we will explore how graphics, whether atmospheric, digital, directional, informational, or all of the above, play a crucial role in the built interior environment while enhancing the user experience. Students will also critically evaluate the application and methods of graphics and branding in interior design. Central to this class will be a fundamental understanding of how graphics can reinforce a design narrative and user journey through their effective implementation and consideration as part of a holistic interior design approach. Through the critical analysis of various sector-based case studies, students will explore a range impacts that interior design has on user experience. Additionally, principles of wayfinding and advances in wayfinding system technology are considered alongside the language and practices in the field service design.