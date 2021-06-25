Cancel
NBA

Jason Kidd close to becoming Dallas Mavericks’ next coach, per reports

By Curtis Pashelka
East Bay Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks are finalizing a deal with Jason Kidd to make him their next coach, according to reports by both the New York Times and ESPN. Nico Harrison, a longtime Nike executive, is also close to joining the Mavericks’ front office. Harrison has a good relationship with Mavericks star guard Luka Dončić and has a long-standing friendship with Kidd, the former St. Joseph Notre Dame and Cal standout who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

