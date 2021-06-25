Jason Kidd close to becoming Dallas Mavericks’ next coach, per reports
The Dallas Mavericks are finalizing a deal with Jason Kidd to make him their next coach, according to reports by both the New York Times and ESPN. Nico Harrison, a longtime Nike executive, is also close to joining the Mavericks’ front office. Harrison has a good relationship with Mavericks star guard Luka Dončić and has a long-standing friendship with Kidd, the former St. Joseph Notre Dame and Cal standout who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.www.eastbaytimes.com