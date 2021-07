I’m Andrew Levine, the CEO of Koinos Group, the company that just released our testnet ON SCHEDULE! That’s something you don’t hear a lot from blockchain companies! Not only did we launch our testnet on time, in just two days we were able to integrate community feedback into the project in a small but powerful way that demonstrates one of the core innovations in Koinos; the requirement to hard fork in upgrades. If you'd like to run the testnet (in under 5 minutes), check out this article on HackerNoon, watch this video on YouTube, or just head over to the github repo.