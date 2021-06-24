2021 Summer on the Rhine Cruise

The Rhine River is the 11th longest river in Europe, stretching approximately 1,230 kilometers from its source in Switzerland to its mouth on the North Sea in the Netherlands. This transboundary river drains an area of about 185,000 square kilometers and flows through six countries; Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Germany, and the Netherlands. Additionally, the Rhine Basin drains Belgium and parts of Italy and France. The Rhine River is one of Europe’s most historically, culturally, and economically important rivers. It facilitates industrial transportation and supports industrial production, with about 20% of the world’s chemical industries manufacturing along the river. The Rhine, alongside the Danube, formed the Roman Empire’s northern inland frontier.