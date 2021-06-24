2021 Summer on the Rhine Cruise

Now that fully vaccinated Britons have been cleared to visit amber-rated countries from July 19 without the need to quarantine on return, a whole host of European destinations have suddenly become more feasible for summer holidays. Among these, some of the finest, most scenic rail journey trips around the valleys, to the cities, and through the mountains are back up and running. Itineraries have been planned, carriages have been prepared, and dining carts (and bars) have been stocked. Here's our pick of the best railway journeys around Europe.