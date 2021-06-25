Active COVID-19 cases down to 1,750+ in WV
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 25, 2021, there have been 2,990,975 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,804 total cases and 2,876 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette2,9012,8703179. Greenbrier1,9941,9544064. McDowell1,2281,2032526. Mercer3,4253,324101121. Monroe1,0209853517. Nicholas1,3471,2846321. Pocahontas412411112. Raleigh5,0985,0336598. Summers727719822.