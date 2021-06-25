Cancel
Willow Smith Announces Release Date for New Album, Shares New Song “Lipstick”: Listen

By Matthew Straus
Posted by 
Pitchfork
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Willow Smith, known mononymously as Willow, has shared another new single, “Lipstick.” It’ll appear on her forthcoming album Lately I Feel Everything, which comes out July 16 (via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation). Check out “Lipstick” below. Find the album cover below, too. Lately I Feel Everything will open with Willow’s recent song...

pitchfork.com
Pitchfork

