Last Thursday, Indiana experienced an earthquake. I have lived in Indiana for almost 40 years, and this is only the second earth shaking I have felt here. Decades ago, I lived in California for three years and experienced multiple quakes, including one measuring 6.1. The shakeup Thursday was only a 3.8, but the epicenter was only a mile and a half deep, and I only live a mile and half from ground zero. The whole house shook.