Six completely non-essential gadgets you don't need to buy this summer (but you know you want to)

It's officially been summer for the last few days, so everyone and their grandma is going to start slinging lists at your face for "essential" or "indispensable" things you should buy to truly enjoy the season, especially since this summer is set to be big for travel. To buck that trend here's a slightly different list. Everything on it is fully optional, completely non-essential, and just sort of nice to have in a discretionary way. On top of that, this isn't some list of things I've never touched that I'm just pushing for an affiliate sale; they're almost all things I personally use (with two justifiable exceptions — I used the older models).