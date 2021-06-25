Cancel
NBA

Canzano: Random musings and important thoughts on the Ducks leadership, Beavers QBs and Trail Blazers next coach

By John Canzano
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some random musings and important thoughts... ♦ I like Becky Hammon. A lot. I think the Trail Blazers should make her their next coach. But I’m left wondering if Hammon should take the job, if offered. Hammon is going to become a head NBA coach someday. What she can’t afford in job one is to melt down, get fired in three to four years and maybe never get another opportunity. She needs to take a no-brainer job where some measure of success feels imminent. Portland isn’t a no brainer job.

