For the first time ever Queens Theatre will step to a new beat in Flushing Meadows Cornoa Park this summer with the world premiere of the award-winning Dorrance Dance’s “…Praise: The Inevitable Fruit of Gratitude” on July 9th at 7:30 pm and on July 10th at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm ET. The extraordinary Dorrance Dance tap dancers will embark on a journey that explores a rhythmical expression of the innermost yearnings of gratitude by coming together in “…Praise: The Inevitable Fruit of Gratitude,” created by Josette Wiggan-Freund in collaboration with the musical genius of jazz trumpeter phenom Keyon Harrold.