Registration for D&D ministry through dance camp open

D&D Mime ministry have been ministering through dance as well as teaching dance for over 10 years. “This year we are super excited to have our dance camp and concert in Fort Deposit, Ala. at the Fort Deposit Municipal Complex,” Ardell Green, D&D Mime Ministry president, said. “We are even more excited that this year we are expanding the art of Dance to five categories. Mime, Hip-Hop, Praise Dance, Flag, and Step. We look forward to working with Lowndes County Youth and making it a fun and memorable camp.”