Rotary Week 15 raffle winner announced

By Lake Oconee Breeze
lakeoconeebreeze.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Chapman won a gift certificate for in-store services, a $300 value, from Oconee Cleaning Company, in the Rotary Week 15 raffle. The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is a local service organization affiliated with the Rotary International organization. The Greene and Putnam Club supports many local projects, providing funding, leadership, and volunteers for charitable efforts. Funds raised by the Super Raffle provide the club with exceptional opportunities to positively impact a variety of local service projects. To learn more about the Greene and Putnam Club, comprised of local business and community leaders, please LIKE us on Facebook and visit our website at: www.GreenePutnamRotary.org. Pictured: Super Raffle Prize sponsor Scott Joris, Oconee Cleaning Company. Prize winner Peter Chapman was unavailable for the photo.

