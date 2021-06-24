More than 10K pounds of food donated locally
EATONTON — Putnam Christian Outreach recently celebrated an extremely noteworthy benchmark, having distributed more than 10,000 pounds of donated food to needy Lake Country residents in the first quarter of the year. Donations from the Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties, Putnam County LifeSource, All Angels Episcopal Church in Eatonton and Farm To Table have provided hundreds of families and individuals with fresh products for optimal nutrition.www.lakeoconeebreeze.net
Comments / 0