Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camdenton, MO

Photos: 2021 Race Across America cyclers roll through Lake of the Ozarks

lakenewsonline.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRace Across America (RAAM), an annual race for ultracyclists that stretches over 3,000 miles across 12 states in the continental United States, made its way through Camdenton and the Lake of the Ozarks region this past week. Starting in Oceanside, Calif., the challenge for cyclists was to reach City Dock in Annapolis, Md. Cyclists could ride solo or in 2-person, 4-person or 8-person teams, and over 35 countries have been represented. According to the website, racers have also raised over $2 million for charities over the past 5 years.

www.lakenewsonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camdenton, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Annapolis, MO
City
Camdenton, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Across America#Lake Of The Ozarks#United States#Ultracyclists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy