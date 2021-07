Below is an image of an embroidered map from the collections of the Geography and Map Division. The name of the embroiderer, Sophia Mason, is stitched at the bottom of the map; the year 1802 is printed beneath her name. From the 18th to the early 19th century, American and British school girls received their geographical education by embroidering maps on pieces of cloth. Girls were educated at home or sent to boarding schools or dame schools headed by single women. Needlework was considered an important part of the curriculum for girls and they embroidered maps as part of their formal education. The embroidered maps were often elaborate with floral borders; however, map samplers that were stitched at Quaker boarding schools were less decorative. The use of map needlework for geographical education started to decline during the 1820s.