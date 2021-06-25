Apple still plans data center in Athenry, Ireland; says will begin work as soon as possible

Historically, a common form of retaining data and information has been books and files. While practical, this form of data retention poised some challenges. Most notably, some people held significant control over who had access to review, edit and update information as needed. And so, we began digitizing information. Not only has the digitalization of files allowed organizations to be able to reduce the time spent on retrieval of information when needed, but it has also paved the way for better security. As this trend grew into an industry standard, organizations started to invest in larger compute and data storage methods, which in turn, gave birth to the concept of server rooms. Over time, more complex systems were brought in and significant technological development led to the need for larger facilities known as data centers.