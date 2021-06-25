Cancel
Apple still plans data center in Athenry, Ireland; says will begin work as soon as possible

Macdaily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple this month submitted an application to Galway County Council for an extension to its planning permission on the site and, says it aims to have built a data center on the site in Athenry, Ireland by the end of the extension period. The application proposes building a 263,800 sq....

