Apple still plans data center in Athenry, Ireland; says will begin work as soon as possible

I read somewhere that a single data center might use as much power as a medium-sized town, but I don't know much more on the subject. From "Data center campus eyed for Adamstown" (News-Post, June 28) I learned a fair bit about the old Eastalco plant and its history. Also about jobs, taxes, and the relevant real estate market. In between were a whole lot of words like environmental-friendly, aesthetically designed (wow), sustainable and minimal impact, without specifics — except maybe that you will not see much of the new facilities when you drive by. It seems like we're getting a lot of reassurance about questions that have not yet been asked here. And little "data" on how data centers work or their environmental impact.