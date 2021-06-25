Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kaitlynn Carter Clarifies She and Boyfriend Kristopher Brock Planned Pregnancy: We Were ‘on the Same Page’

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 16 days ago

A new role for the reality star! Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant with her first child and opened up about when she and boyfriend Kristopher Brock decided to start their family.

“He’s got a 6-year-old son already, so he’s been father for several years,” the Hills: New Beginnings star, 32, said during the Thursday, June 24, episode of the “HillsCast” podcast. “For me, when I began dating again, I knew … it was really important to me to find somebody that had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did. We got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood about all of that really quickly.”

The New Hampshire native noted that she and Brock “were definitely on the same page” and decided to “go for it.” The expectant star gushed, “We got really lucky.”

The MTV personality announced her pregnancy news earlier this month with an Instagram photo of her baby bump’s silhouette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrKGL_0af9BSej00
Kaitlynn Carter MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“We can’t wait for Wyatt to have a new friend! Love you guys so happy for you,” her costar Ashley Wahler commented on the social media upload.

On Sunday, June 20, the reality star celebrated Brock on Father’s Day, writing via Instagram: “We are so lucky you’re ours.”

Carter opened up about her upcoming arrival on Thursday, noting that she’s still “adjusting” to the idea of motherhood. “It’s something that I wanted for so long. When I found out I actually was pregnant, I was really surprised in a good way of course. But it took me awhile to really absorb it. I’m just really excited now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0gd6_0af9BSej00
Kristopher Brock Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock

The pregnant star has been “lucky” not to experience any morning sickness symptoms so far.

Her sister, Lindsey Carter, accidentally revealed the sex of the mom-to-be’s baby boy in an Instagram comment, but Kaitlynn doesn’t mind her fans knowing. “I didn’t intentionally not share it ” she explained. “It wasn’t a big deal that she did, I don’t know. There’s a part of me that doesn’t feel the need to share every single detail about it as excited as I am. … It’s fine.”

She and Brock started dating in May 2020. Kaitlynn was previously married to Brody Jenner, and the former couple called it quits in 2019.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlynn Carter
Person
Brody Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Sex#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, is pregnant

Kaitlynn Carter is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock. The ex-wife of Brody Jenner and ex-girlfriend of Miley Cyrus announced the news on Instagram Thursday. The "Hills: New Beginnings" star, 32, posted a photo of her shadow against a wall which revealed her growing baby bump. Carter...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Cardi B Reveals How She Expertly Hid Her Baby Bump Before Confirming Pregnancy – Watch

So, that’s how she did it. Cardi B spilled the tea on how she was able to keep her pregnancy under wraps, thanks to a bodysuit and some clever editing. It’s amazing what the right camera angle can do. Angle the camera in the right direction, and doubles chins, wrinkles, and — in the case of Cardi B — pregnant bellies suddenly disappear. The “Up” rapper, who shook the music world when she debuted her baby bump at the 2021 BET Awards, showed how she was able to keep this second pregnancy a secret. In a TikTok video (that she reposted to her Instagram account on July 6). Cardi, 28, leaned against a wall while wearing a bodysuit, accented with a tan belt. The suit’s vivid print and how the belt seemingly cinched the waist created an optical illusion. Suddenly, the bump was gone.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jessica Biel Says Son Phineas ‘Wasn’t Supposed to Be’ a ‘Secret COVID Baby’

Sharing her son’s story! Jessica Biel secretly welcomed her youngest son, Phineas, last year, and is finally opening up about the little one’s arrival. “I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” the actress, 39, told Dax Shepard on the Monday, June 14, episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. “It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left.”
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Rumor: Wait, What is Amy Halterman Retiring From?!

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Halterman declared she was retiring on Instagram yesterday and the announcement really kicked the rumor mills into full gear. What was she retiring from exactly? Well, some media outlets ran with the word “retiring” and suggested Amy Halterman was leaving the TLC series. These media outlets added fuel to rumors by noting “Amy Halterman retires from 1000-Lb. Sister.” These media outlets claimed the TLC star would NOT return for Season 3.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Why 90 Day Fiance’s Pregnant Loren Brovarnik Is ‘Nervous’ About 2nd Baby With Husband Alexei

Ready or not! Pregnant Loren Brovarnik spoke candidly about her fears ahead of baby No. 2’s arrival in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from 90 Day Diaries. “I’m really excited, but of course I’m nervous because you want to make sure everything is OK,” the reality star, 32, said ahead of her 12-week ultrasound appointment. “You want to make sure the baby is growing and it’s heartbeat is there, and it’s healthy and everything is on schedule.”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Christina Haack and Boyfriend Joshua Hall Are Instagram Official

And just like that, Christina Haack is off the market. On Thursday, July 8, the 37-year-old Flip or Flop star posted photos with new boyfriend Joshua Hall to her Instagram Story, revealing she and her fellow real estate agent were enjoying "the most whimsical romantic dinner" together. Christina and Joshua...
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

What happened to Mama June's boyfriend Geno Doak? Prison rumours explored

Eugene ‘Geno’ Doak is a cast member on Mama June: From Not to Hot. He and his girlfriend, Mama June, see themselves appearing in court during season 5 of the show. Geno and Mama June have overcome addiction issues in their life. And now that the pair are sober from drugs, they’re wanting to stay on the straight and narrow – not end up back in prison. So, let’s take a look at who Geno Doak is and where he is now…

Comments / 0

Community Policy