Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Erika Jayne Accused of Using ‘Glam’ to Hide Assets, Refusing to Give Court Bank Records

By Sarah Hearon
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 16 days ago

Erika Jayne’s legal woes are far from over. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been accused of refusing to submit “key financial documents” related to her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The petitioning creditors in the bankruptcy case filed a motion on Wednesday, June 23, for Erika’s accountant, Michael Ullman, to give the court bank statements, receipts, pay stubs and records of his communication with the Bravo star’s divorce lawyer, Larry Ginsburg.

“Erika has refused to provide access to her management company, her CPA which also houses her management company, any books and records of EJ Global or any of her affiliated companies,” the paperwork reads. “As each day goes by, Erika has been publicly dissipating community assets by selling her clothes on public websites, flaunting large jewels on social media and on television, and has done nothing to assist in return structured firm payments being made to her instead of the firm by the California lottery, notwithstanding she was contacted through counsel over twelve days ago.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypKGE_0af9BRm000
Erika Jayne Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tom’s firm, Girardi Keese, was previously accused of giving Erika $20 million for her various businesses. In Wednesday’s motion, she is accused of using Pretty Mess Inc. and her other companies to hide assets.

“At every turn, Erika has used the glam to continue to aid and abet this sham transactions that have been occurring with respect to large transfers of assets from the [Girardi Keese] to Erika,” the doc reds. “Moreover, the Trustee has received zero cooperation from Erika which is constant [sic] with someone hiding assets.”

The former couple have been in the news since November 2020 when Erika filed for divorce after 21 years of marriage. While it seemed abrupt for fans, she revealed during Wednesday’s episode of RHOBH that she pre-planned the split 30 days before she moved out of the house without telling Tom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27159p_0af9BRm000
Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock

“I struggled for a long time knowing that I had to leave. But once I made my decision, I spent a good 30 days closing out certain parts of my life. … I cried every day,” Erika, who moved in a rental home, told Bravo cameras. This was the end to a massive part of my life and stepping into basically a void.”

When asked what Tom’s reaction was to the split, she revealed she hasn’t seen or spoken to him since she dropped him off at work on Election Day. “I think that he’s probably just like, ‘F—k it. She’s on her own then. She left me. F—k her. You want to be big time? You want to go out on your own? F—king go.’ That’s what I’m guessing,” she said.

News broke in December 2020 that there was a class action lawsuit filed against Tom and Erika accusing the pair of embezzling money from plane crash victims and faking their split. The former lawyer, who testified in court last year that he has “no money” left, was subsequently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia. After a judge named his brother, Robert, his temporary conservator, Tom told the court that he objected to the conservatorship. During a June 9 hearing, the judge ruled that Robert will take over decisions about Tom’s health, healthcare, daily dealings, estate and finances.

Erika, for her part, has yet to comment on Tom’s health issues. In promos for upcoming episodes of RHOBH, she claimed only her spouse knows the truth about the lawsuits and allegations against him.

Us Weekly has reached out to a rep for Erika regarding the claims in Wednesday’s filing.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glam#Lawsuits#Give Court Bank Records#Bravo#Ej Global#Pretty Mess Inc#Trustee#Rhobh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Denies Withholding Financial Info In Bankruptcy Case; Requests To Have Attorney Ronald Richards Removed For Second Time

This week Erika Jayne continues her battle against accusations of hiding equity and the heartbreak of ill-fitting sweatpants. We will probably find the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star papped at Applebee’s, where she’ll dare anyone to comment on ordering a side of suffering for orphans with her 2 for $20 Fiesta Lime Chicken dinner. […] The post Erika Jayne Denies Withholding Financial Info In Bankruptcy Case; Requests To Have Attorney Ronald Richards Removed For Second Time appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Lawyer Fears 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Could Hide Assets Unless His Investigation Into Her Finances Moves Quickly

The investigation into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s finances is moving quickly with a lawyer telling the court he fears she could hide assets. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a lawyer involved in the bankruptcy for Jayne’s estranged husband Thomas Girardi is asking to depose her landlord.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Erika Jayne wears statement-making shirt amid legal drama

That’s not ice, it’s diamonds. Erika Jayne lived up to her tagline while out and about on Tuesday in LA amid her ongoing legal woes, wearing a long-sleeved GCDS shirt printed with a pointed message: “always cool.”. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 49, paired her statement-making top with...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Christian Stracke Filed For Divorce On Her Birthday Without Telling Her And Brought Her A Cake

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Sutton Stracke is doing the most to earn her diamond this season. She’s been in an ongoing feud with fellow newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff that just keeps getting worse. She’s the only one questioning Erika Jayne for her alleged involvement in Tom Girardi’s legal accusations following their sham divorce. And she’s […] The post Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Christian Stracke Filed For Divorce On Her Birthday Without Telling Her And Brought Her A Cake appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Erika Jayne Is ‘Playing Musical Chairs’ With Her Money, According to Legal Expert

It’s expensive to be her! Lawyer Goldie Schon has some ideas about where Erika Jayne’s money might be. “People open other companies or they do something to create another hurdle to avoid detecting where the money went. She’s playing musical chairs with the money but it’s not going to work,” the lawyer, who is not affiliated with Erika’s case, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, June 30. “It never works with the federal government. They’re going to figure it out in the end. It’s all traceable. So they’re either going to get the money back or they’re going to file a judgment against her for how much money she took.”
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Accused Of Refusing To Submit Financial Records For Review; Erika’s CPA, Manager, Lawyer, And Landlord Will Be Investigated

Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip. That started at a restaurant, and totally went to shit. Greetings from the SS Screw You Over where Erika Jayne is reading up on how to tread water because her boat is about to meet an iceberg named Ronald Richards. […] The post Erika Jayne Accused Of Refusing To Submit Financial Records For Review; Erika’s CPA, Manager, Lawyer, And Landlord Will Be Investigated appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPage Six

Erika Jayne addresses Scooter Braun affair rumors amid Tom Girardi divorce

Erika Jayne called rumors linking her to Scooter Braun and Gleb Savchenko amid her divorce “silly as f–k.”. The “XXpen$ive” singer, who filed to end her two-decade marriage to embattled husband Tom Girardi in November 2020, spoke to her “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais about the online speculation in Wednesday’s episode.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Longtime Secretary Of ‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Forced To Testify About His Finances In Bankruptcy Battle

A former employee of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Thomas Girardi has been dragged into his legal mess. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the trustee presiding over Girardi’s involuntary Chapter7 bankruptcy case recently asked the court for permission to depose his longtime secretary, Sharleen Fujimoto.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Law Firm Suing Erika Jayne For $5 Million For Allegedly Faking Divorce From Tom Girardi

Someone might want to call Shaggy and the Gang, put oil in the Mystery Machine, and start looking for Erika Jayne’s money stash. Pretty soon Tom Girardi is going to start grumbling about “those meddling kids”, except those kids are lawyers and those lawyers want payment on multiple debts. While EJ is playing the innocent […] The post Law Firm Suing Erika Jayne For $5 Million For Allegedly Faking Divorce From Tom Girardi appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy