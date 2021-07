The Lee County School Board met on Thursday concerning the Virginia State Law requirement for schools to create a more inclusive environment for transgender and non-binary students. This requirement stems from legislation approved by the Virginia General Assembly in March of 2020 and directed by the Virginia Department of Education. This law covers many areas concerning compliance with nondiscrimination laws, safe and supportive learning environments, response to and prevention of harassment and bullying, student participation in school activities, use of school facilities, dress codes and more.