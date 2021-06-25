Loki Teased for Next Fortnite Crew Skin

Fortnite players have been collecting Alien Artifacts for weeks now to enhance their Kymera alien skins. These items act like an in-game currency specifically for this skin, and can be collected in several ways. You can discover the new pink glowing cannisters that spawn around the map each week for about 20 on average, as well as unlock Cosmic Chests for an additional weekly bonus. Week 4 is no different, and you can earn 20 more Alien Artifacts for your Kymera skin in just a few quick matches of Fortnite.