Loki Teased for Next Fortnite Crew Skin

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games teased not long ago a new Fortnite skin featuring Loki, the Trickster God who’s just recently gotten his own Marvel TV show. Exactly one month later, we’ve gotten a confirmation of that skin’s existence alongside details on how players can acquire it when it’s released. The new Loki skin will be part of the next Fortnite Crew bundle of rewards which means you’ll have to subscribe to that service at least for July if you want to get the content.

