WizKids Announces New Dungeons & Dragons Game for Kids

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizKids has announced plans to publish a new Dungeons & Dragons-themed game designed to teach kids the basics of dungeon delving. Earlier this week, WizKids announced Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers - Heroes of Undermountain, a new game for 2-4 players. Each player is given a map of one of Undermountain's infamous levels which players then have to traverse by using a marker to draw a continuous line through the different rooms. Players attempt to score victory points by interacting with treasures, defeating monsters and gathering artifacts, keeping in mind that they have to keep drawing their line while trying to race against other players in real time. Players can choose between one of four classes, each of which has an action that they can do quicker than the other players. For instance, the Barbarian can defeat monsters quicker than other players, while the Rogue collects treasure more easily. There's also a level up component to the game and the maps grow more difficult as they delve deeper into Undermountain. Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers - Heroes of Undermountain will cost $25 and will be released in October.

comicbook.com
