Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

George Floyd statues in Brooklyn, Newark defaced ahead of Chauvin sentencing

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nporo_0af9BGJF00
  • A statue unveiled in Brooklyn during the city’s Juneteenth celebration was sprayed with black paint and the phrase “patriotfront.us.”
  • Patriot Front is considered to be a white nationalist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
  • Meanwhile, a statue dedicated to Floyd last week at Newark City Hall was also defaced Thursday morning with paint and the name of the same hate group.

Statues of George Floyd recently unveiled in New York City and Newark, N.J., have been defaced with graffiti that includes the name of a white nationalist hate group.

Black spray paint was smeared on the face of the statue of Floyd early Thursday morning, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). The 6-foot memorial was erected on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn and unveiled during the city’s Juneteenth celebrations Saturday.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

The phrase “patriotfront.us” was also painted over the inscription of the statue. Patriot Front is considered to be a white nationalist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident at the direction of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), and released images of four suspects wanted for vandalizing the newly installed statue.

“This act of cowardice is not just an attack on the Black community, and it’s not just an attack on the basic human decency George Floyd and his family deserve - it’s an attack on all New Yorkers, and the values our state stands for,” Cuomo said in a statement Thursday.

“And to the group of new-Nazis who did this, I want to be absolutely clear: get the hell out of our state,” Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, a statue dedicated to Floyd last week at Newark City Hall was also defaced Thursday morning with paint and the name of the same hate group, according to NJ.com.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The incidents occurred a day before Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering Floyd, will be sentenced. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April.

Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin knelt on his neck during an arrest for more than nine minutes. Floyd’s death, which was captured on camera, sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

264K+
Followers
27K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Newark, NJ
Society
City
Newark, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Juneteenth#Nypd#Patriot Front#Hate Crimes Task Force#Patriotfront#New Yorkers#New Nazis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York authorities apprehend escaped Bronx inmate

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said Saturday that an inmate who escaped from a Bronx prison earlier in the day had been apprehended after a massive search by multiple law enforcement agencies. The department tweeted early Saturday evening that David Mordukhaev had been apprehended, just hours after law...
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Death toll in Surfside condo collapse reaches 90

The death toll in the Champlain Towers South condominium building collapse was raised to 90 on Sunday. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gave the update during a press briefing. According to Cava, 71 of the 90 victims have been identified and their next of kin have been notified. Cava stated that 217 people are now accounted for and 31 remain potentially unaccounted for, though she stressed that he numbers continue to be "fluid."
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Adams: Not fair to call me an anti-woke Democrat

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams (D) said on Sunday that it is not fair for people to call him an “anti-woke Democrat.”. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Adams told host George Stephanopoulos that fellow Democratic lawmakers shouldn’t be idealistic without being realistic on the issues the country is facing in the post-Trump administration, referring to the current problems NYC has.

Comments / 30

Community Policy