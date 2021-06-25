George Floyd statues in Brooklyn, Newark defaced ahead of Chauvin sentencing

A statue unveiled in Brooklyn during the city’s Juneteenth celebration was sprayed with black paint and the phrase “patriotfront.us.”

Statues of George Floyd recently unveiled in New York City and Newark, N.J., have been defaced with graffiti that includes the name of a white nationalist hate group.

Black spray paint was smeared on the face of the statue of Floyd early Thursday morning, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). The 6-foot memorial was erected on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn and unveiled during the city’s Juneteenth celebrations Saturday.

The phrase “patriotfront.us” was also painted over the inscription of the statue. Patriot Front is considered to be a white nationalist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident at the direction of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), and released images of four suspects wanted for vandalizing the newly installed statue.

“This act of cowardice is not just an attack on the Black community, and it’s not just an attack on the basic human decency George Floyd and his family deserve - it’s an attack on all New Yorkers, and the values our state stands for,” Cuomo said in a statement Thursday.

“And to the group of new-Nazis who did this, I want to be absolutely clear: get the hell out of our state,” Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, a statue dedicated to Floyd last week at Newark City Hall was also defaced Thursday morning with paint and the name of the same hate group, according to NJ.com.

The incidents occurred a day before Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering Floyd, will be sentenced. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April.

Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin knelt on his neck during an arrest for more than nine minutes. Floyd’s death, which was captured on camera, sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

