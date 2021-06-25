Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

FAA gives green light to Virgin Galactic's space tourism

The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
  • The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approved Virgin Galactic for flying tourists to space.
  • Officials say the company will next send a fully crewed test flight into space this summer.
  • This comes as space tourism initiatives are booming among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Virgin Galactic, one of the aerospace companies working to pioneer space tourism, received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to take passengers to space.

This follows a May 22 test flight of the company’s VMS Eve and VSS Unity. It was Virgin Galactic’s third space flight and the first launch from Spaceport America, located in New Mexico.

The most recent test flight reached speeds of Mach 3 — about 2,300 miles per hour — and reached an altitude of 55.5 miles.

Aboard were pilots associated with NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program, which brought on three revenue-generating research experiments that focus on developing microgravity technology.

During the test flight, the ship’s hardware reportedly performed well, featuring upgraded plane features like horizontal stabilizers and flight controls.

Cabin environment features and data was also “in line with predictions.”

“We’re incredibly pleased with the results of our most recent test flight, which achieved our stated flight test objectives,” said Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic. “The flight performed flawlessly, and the results demonstrate the safety and elegance of our flight system. Today’s approval by the FAA of our full commercial launch license, in conjunction with the success of our May 22 test flight, give us confidence as we proceed toward our first fully crewed test flight this summer.”

Virgin Galactic has held a space operator’s license since 2016. This new approval serves as an upgrade to that permit.

The FAA’s sign off on Virgin Galactic’s commercial space trips marks a milestone in the burgeoning space tourism industry. Other major contenders are Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, both of which aim to take passengers into space for brief trips.

Virgin Galactic has the distinction of being publicly traded, listed as SPCE, and is seeing spikes in stock value following the FAA approval announcement.

