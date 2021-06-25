Russia launches drills in Mediterranean amid tensions with UK

© Getty Images

The Russian military conducted drills in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday amid tensions with the United Kingdom.

The drills included two MiG-31 fighter jets that can carry hypersonic missiles going after targets from a Russian airbase in Syria, The Associated Press reported.

Other military drills in the region involved two submarines, long-range Tu-22M3 bombers and multiple warships, according to the AP.

The drills reportedly began while there was a British carrier strike group in the area.

The U.K. and Russia have been at odds this past week over a British ship traveling in the waters near Crimea, which Russia claims as its own but most other countries declare belongs to Ukraine. Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.

Russia said it fired warning shots at the British vessel in the Black Sea on Wednesday, while Britain disputes that claim.

Russia warned on Thursday the next time a British vessel comes through those waters the military will not just fire warning shots, but the U.K. said it would not be intimidated while obeying international law.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the United Kingdom should not “tempt fate” and that its vessels are “just a juicy target for the Black Sea Fleet’s missile systems,” according to the AP.