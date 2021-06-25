Week Ahead – Dollar’s Fortunes Hang on Non-farm Payrolls

PBOC RRR cut rumours and the resulting risk-off were yesterday’s main drivers, totally eclipsing the ECB’s strategy review announcement. Stocks tumbled more than 2% in Europe as lingering growth concerns reached a culmination point. US stocks shed more than 1.5% in early trading but an intraday recovery capped losses at less than 1% eventually. We saw a similar pattern in core bond yields as well. Long tenors first tanked 4 (Germany) to 6 (US) bps only to pare losses as some calm returned. The US curve bull steepened with markets further pricing out Fed rate hikes, pushing yields 2.1 bps to 3.7 bps lower in the 2y-5y segment. The decline in the 10y and 30y eased with losses of ‘only’ 2.3 bps and 1.1 bps and were, unlike previously, driven by faltering inflation expectations. The German curve fully reversed an initial bull flattening to finish unchanged. The euro shook off an ugly two days and excelled along with safe havens including the yen and Swiss Franc. That happened even before panic on bond markets ebbed away. EUR/USD rebounded from south of 1.18 to close at 1.1845. USD/JPY slid to below 110. Euro strength and minor sterling weakness propelled EUR/GBP from the 0.855 June support area towards but below 0.86.