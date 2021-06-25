Cancel
Week Ahead – Dollar’s Fortunes Hang on Non-farm Payrolls

By Wells Fargo Securities
actionforex.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Fed’s bombshell still resonating in the markets, all eyes will be on the next edition of nonfarm payrolls. It could single-handedly determine whether investors spend the summer positioning for a withdrawal of cheap money, or whether all that is premature. In the big picture, we seem headed for a period of ECB/Fed divergence, which could ultimately spill over into euro/dollar.

www.actionforex.com
