Personalize Or Perish: State Of Personalization Report For 2021
It's no secret that personalization has become a key indicator of brand success. Even before the pandemic, we knew data and personalized marketing would be essential for brands looking to build solid, long-term relationships with their customers. Still, when the pandemic forced brands to ditch nearly everything for digital platforms, personalization became an even more dominant force. In fact, a new report from Twilio Segment, one of the major players on the customer data platform front, shows personalization has never been more necessary for brands looking to last the year, let alone the next decade. Is your company prepared to meet growing consumer demands for more personalized content and shopping experiences?