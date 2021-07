Over five million extra deaths each year could be due to abnormal hot and cold extremes caused by the ongoing climate crisis, according to one of the largest studies of mortality and temperature changes in over 40 countries, analysing close to two decades of data.According to the findings published in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health, the five million deaths account for 9.43 per cent of global deaths attributed to cold and hot temperatures. This are about 74 excess deaths for every 100,000 people, most being caused by cold exposure, according to the study.The research found that deaths associated with...