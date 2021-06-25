18 Overflowing Seafood Platter and Tower Recipes for the Frutti di Mare Fans

I recently made this platter for Father’s Day, and while I was hoping it would make my husband feel celebrated and spoiled, I didn’t expect it to be so easy to make. I first drew out the idea on a piece of paper. I wanted it to be full of his favorite foods and also look as pretty as a bouquet of flowers. At first glance, it felt like a big project. The steak and lobster were the easy and extra-special parts, but what else? When the possibilities about what to make seem endless, it can feel overwhelming. But when you zoom into the season and what’s naturally in its prime time, things become easier and much more clear. So that’s what I did. I already had green onions, potatoes, poblano and jalapeños. I had olives. I had lemons. I decided on hasselback potatoes because it seemed an appropriate and holiday-esque nod to my husband’s Swedish heritage, and I chose the caprese salad because my basil plant, by some wonderful miracle, was thriving and, well, it’s summer.