Get Ready to Clip In, Because We Just Found the Best Indoor Cycling Shoes for Your Strongest Ride Ever
A little known fact about Peloton bikes: It’s actually recommended that you use indoor cycling shoes with them. Yup, the Peloton bike uses Delta-compatible cleats, which you can add to the bottom of the company’s Peloton shoes, or any pair of bike shoes with a three-screw hole setup. And, while you can ~technically~ ride with just your sneakers, Peloton really recommends you wear indoor cycling shoes.parade.com
