Things To Consider Before You Hire Your Next DJ
Now that summertime is here many people in Buffalo New York are planning events, everything from weddings to backyard barbeques and graduation parties. One question I get asked a lot is, how much is a DJ. Now, there is no real answer to that question because everyone has different rates. Some DJs even price their packages according to the event. The one question I like to ask people that call me for parties or events is, what kind of event is it? and here is the reason I ask that question.wblk.com