Loki Leaps From The TVA To ‘Fortnite’ With A New July Crew Pack Skin

By Paul Tassi
 16 days ago
Well, prepare to a little more burdened with a little more glorious purpose in Fortnite soon. It’s just been revealed that trickster god Loki is coming to the island as the upcoming Fortnite Crew skin for July. It was leaked, then promptly announced on the Fortnite Twitter today with the...

www.forbes.com
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tva#Skins#Tva#Thor#Dc#Disney Plus#The Dc Cw Green Arrow#Coulson#Sci Fi
