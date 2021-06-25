This '80s Star Quit Hollywood Over Two Decades Ago. See Phoebe Cates Now.

Cancel
Some of our favorite faces from the '80s have continued to make appearances on TV and in films, while others have stepped away from the spotlight. Iconic '80s star Phoebe Cates, most widely known for her role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, hasn't appeared onscreen since 2001. But the former actor has been keeping busy with a new career and the children she shares with her husband, actor Kevin Kline. Read on to see what Cates looks like now, and why she left Hollywood behind.

