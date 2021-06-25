REvil Hits French Connection, Grupo Fleury

Ransomware is an epidemic that adversely affects the lives of both individuals and large companies, where criminals demand payments to release infected digital assets. In the wake of the ransomware success, Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) is being offered as a franchise model that allows people without programming skills to become active attackers and take part in the ransomware economy. This is a way of democratizing crime, giving ordinary people and smaller players an easier way into the criminal market, while reducing the risk of exposure for the ones on top of the value chain. For instance, a dissatisfied employee might decide to partner up with a RaaS developer to effectively infect an organization from the inside and then splitting the profit.