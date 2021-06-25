Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

REvil Hits French Connection, Grupo Fleury

By Teri Robinson
securityboulevard.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe REvil ransomware gang continues its destructive trek around the globe, routing out and exploiting vulnerabilities at (often) high-profile targets. One of their latest victims is nearly 50-year-old UK clothing retailer French Connection whose in-your-face moniker, FCUK, raised the brand’s visibility in the 2000s. Exploiting a vulnerability in French Connection’s...

securityboulevard.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identification Cards#Fcuk#Cfo#Gandcrab#Jbs Usa#Sphere#Lv#Gold Southfield#Cybercriminal#Cyberthreat#Digital Shadows#Brazilian#Russian#New Net Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Country
Brazil
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Accenture acquires Linkbynet to enhance Accenture Cloud First capabilities

Accenture has completed its acquisition of Linkbynet, a cloud services provider headquartered in France, specializing in cloud optimization and managed services, cloud transformation and cloud security. Accenture announced its intent to acquire Linkbynet on May 11, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2000, Linkbynet is based...
Businessaithority.com

OMB Valves Chooses Infor for Digitization of Processes in the Cloud

Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise chosen by Italian manufacturer for technological leap forward. Infor, the industry cloud company, has announced that OMB Valves, the Italian manufacturer of valves for the oil & gas, power, shipbuilding, and aerospace sectors, will implement Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise as its core technology platform. OMB’s vision is to digitize its complex business processes and unify its management strategy over the entire group. This ambitious project will be managed by Infor partner Lutech CDM.
Businessaithority.com

CompliancePoint Hires Michael Fuller as Director of Assurance Services

Fuller’s PCI, Iso and Soc Expertise to Bolster Compliancepoint’s Information Security Services Offering. CompliancePoint, a leading provider of information security and risk management services focused on privacy, data security and compliance, announced that Michael Fuller has joined the organization as Director of Assurance Services. Fuller joins CompliancePoint with over 20 years of experience in technology and information security services across a wide range of industries.
Businessaithority.com

Total Parts Plus Partners With ParkerGale Capital and CEO Glenn Trout to Expand Their Supply Chain Compliance Solutions

Total Parts Plus takes on majority investor ParkerGale Capital and combines with Source Intelligence to create a supply chain compliance leader. Total Parts Plus, the leading provider of critical parts data for product environmental compliance and lifecycle management, announces its partnership with a new majority investor, ParkerGale Capital (ParkerGale). ParkerGale specializes in partnering with profitable founder-owned software companies to accelerate growth, develop innovative products, and build world-class management teams. As part of the partnership, TPP will join ParkerGale’s portfolio of companies and merge with Source Intelligence, the industry-leading SaaS company for supply chain compliance and transparency. Both TPP and Source Intelligence will retain their current staff and leadership teams under the guidance of new CEO Glenn Trout. Previously, Glenn was the Founder and CEO of VelocityEHS, the leader in Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) software.
CarsCAR Magazine

French connection video: Citroen Ami meets the 2CV

The Citroen Ami is a pretty radical reinvention of the city car - reimagining back-to-basics urban transport, in a way that brought to mind the revolution ushered in by the original 2CV which mobilised France after the Second World War. So when we got our hands on the only Ami...
Businessplasticstoday.com

Tekni-Plex Acquires Rigid Packaging Company Grupo Phoenix

Tekni-Plex announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire rigid packaging company Grupo Phoenix. The deal will bolster its ability to deliver market-focused, customer-driven packaging solutions, especially in food and beverage markets, said Tekni-Plex. This is the 15th acquisition in the past five years for the Wayne, PA-based company.
TechnologyHackRead

Spanish telecom giant MasMovil hit by Revil ransomware gang

Revil ransomware gang is claiming to have downloaded databases and other important data belonging to the MasMovil group. Spain’s 4th largest telecom operator MasMovil Ibercom or MasMovil is the latest victim of the infamous Revil ransomware gang (aka Sodinokibi) On its official blog accessible via Tor browser, as seen by...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Connecting RaaS, REvil, Kaseya and your security posture

Ransomware is an epidemic that adversely affects the lives of both individuals and large companies, where criminals demand payments to release infected digital assets. In the wake of the ransomware success, Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) is being offered as a franchise model that allows people without programming skills to become active attackers and take part in the ransomware economy. This is a way of democratizing crime, giving ordinary people and smaller players an easier way into the criminal market, while reducing the risk of exposure for the ones on top of the value chain. For instance, a dissatisfied employee might decide to partner up with a RaaS developer to effectively infect an organization from the inside and then splitting the profit.
Small BusinessComputer Weekly

About 60 Kaseya customers hit by REvil

The number of managed service provider (MSP) customers impacted by a wide-ranging REvil/Sodinokibi ransomware attack orchestrated through Kaseya’s VSA product has been revised upward from around 40 to about 60. The attack, which unfolded on 2 July, has so far caused disruption to some 1,500 downstream customers – many of...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Grupo Globo — Latin America's Largest Media Company — Relies On Palantir Foundry To Harness Data Across Its Multi-channel Products And Enhance Connections With Its Daily Audience Of 100 Million Viewers.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and Grupo Globo today announced they have extended their partnership for two more years. In its journey toward becoming a mediatech company, Globo teamed up with Palantir in 2019 to use its Foundry software, which transforms the way organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data, leading to better decisions across the enterprise.
Businessaithority.com

Uptime.com Announces Seasoned SaaS Sales and Executive Leader Mike Welsh as CEO

The Website-Monitoring Software Leader Handpicked Welsh Due to His Strong Track Record of Revenue and Leadership Success. Uptime.com a top-rated website-monitoring software that provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft, and BNP Paribas — announced the hiring of Mike Welsh as Chief Executive Officer. Welsh brings more than two decades of sales and revenue leadership experience to Uptime.com, driving growth for a number of public and private software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies.
BusinessSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Descartes Acquires GreenMile for $30M

Descartes Systems Group has acquired GreenMile in an up-front cash consideration of $30 million. GreenMile’s scalable mobile route execution solutions have been built with capabilities to better serve the global distribution industry, allowing for customers to continually improve service and travel time standards. “GreenMile has built a great business by...
Businessmartechseries.com

Hitachi Solutions America Recognized as Winner of the 2021 Microsoft D365 Field Service Partner of the Year Award

Company also named a finalist for the Microsoft D365 Customer Service Partner of the Year and the Microsoft D365 Marketing Partner of the Year. Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by cloud services from Microsoft, today announced it has won the Dynamics 365 Field Service 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Hitachi Solutions was also named finalists for the Dynamics 365 Customer Service Partner of the Year Award and the Dynamics 365 Marketing 2021 Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
Businessaithority.com

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Named Ingram Micro’s 2021 Blue Series Partner Of The Year And CORE Partner Of The Year For North America

Converge took home both awards at this years’ IBM Blue Series Summit. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been awarded Ingram Micro Inc.’s North America Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year for 2021. Both awards were announced during this years’ IBM Blue Series Event, held virtually by Ingram Micro.
SoftwareZDNet

Should Kaseya pay REvil ransom? Experts are torn

About 1,500 small to medium-sized companies and 50 MSPs are still struggling to deal with the fallout from the massive ransomware attack launched by REvil last week. Dozens of small law offices and dental clinics are dealing with ransomware infections while 800 Coop supermarket chain stores in Sweden had to temporarily close after they were unable to open their cash registers.
Businessaithority.com

Nylas Welcomes Jyothi Swaroop as Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced Product and Marketing Executive Takes the Helm to Accelerate Global Expansion, Market Share, and Brand Awareness. Nylas, the communications API platform company for business productivity automation, announced that software marketing industry veteran Jyothi Swaroop has joined Nylas as Chief Marketing Officer. With two decades of product and marketing experience, Swaroop brings deep expertise in the B2B software industry, along with marketing leadership roles in high-growth technology startups, Fortune 500 leaders, and Board-level leadership.
Businesssecurityboulevard.com

Cybereason and Doosan Corp Partner to Secure APAC Enterprises

Cybereason and Doosan Corp Partner to Secure APAC Enterprises. Cybereason is excited to announce a partnership with South Korean multinational conglomerate and Global Fortune 2000 leader the Doosan Corporation (Doosan Digital Innovation, or DDI) to protect enterprises from sophisticated cyberattacks on endpoints and across their networks. “Our strategic partnership with...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Rethinking application security in the API-first era

Securing applications can be an uphill battle. As development accelerates, accountability becomes unclear, and getting controls to operate becomes a challenge in itself. Securing tomorrow’s applications begins with assessing the business risks today. It’s time that we as security leaders rethink our application security strategies to reflect new priorities, principles, and processes in the API-first era.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Malwarebytes integrates with Datto to to streamline endpoint security for MSPs

Malwarebytes announced that Malwarebytes OneView is now integrated with Datto Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Datto Autotask Professional Services Automation (PSA). Datto is a global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by MSPs. “Due to the highly sophisticated nature of today’s threat landscape which is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy