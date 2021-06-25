Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Microsoft Is Approaching Its Most Promising Year Of Xbox Ever

By Paul Tassi
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are heading toward an entirely unique time in the history of Xbox, one that combines a variety of classic first party IPs with new ones acquired through massive studio purchases. As such, I believe that if everything goes according to plan, this could be the most promising single year...

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

240K+
Followers
58K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Xbox#Xbox One#Forza Horizon 5#E3#Bethesda Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Softwaregamesindustry.biz

Microsoft launches Xbox Cloud Gaming beta on PC, iOS

Microsoft has brought its cloud gaming service to PC and Apple platforms, as the company today announced the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is now available on Windows 10 PCs and iOS phones and tablets for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. In each case, users can access the service by...
Softwaregeekwire.com

Microsoft upgrades Xbox Cloud Gaming, expands platforms to PC and iOS devices

Microsoft announced Monday that its Xbox Cloud Gaming service, formerly known as Project xCloud, has officially expanded into the world of web browsers. Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers with Windows 10 PCs or iOS phones or tablets can use Chrome, Edge, or Safari with the official Xbox website to pull up and play a curated list of titles, including Wizards of the Coast’s brand-new game Dark Alliance.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft announces Xbox Cloud Mobile iOS accessories

Following on from the announcement by Microsoft that has now launched its Xbox Cloud game streaming service on PCs, iOS and Android devices, the company has also announced it is expanding its designed for Xbox mobile accessories and controllers to support iOS devices. The Backbone mobile iOS controller has now been added to the Designed for Xbox family by Microsoft. Who confirmed that the Backbone One for Xbox is compatible with all iPhone devices running the iOS 13 operating system or later.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Flight Simulator Update 5 lands July 27th with Xbox release

Xbox gamers patiently waiting for highly anticipated launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S later this month. Will be pleased to know more information has been released by Microsoft regarding the new Flight Simulator Update 5 which will be rolling out when the flight simulator is made available for the Xbox platform on July 27th 2021.
SoftwareComputerworld

The Windows 11 rollout: Microsoft’s most-botched announcement ever

When Microsoft releases a new version of Windows, it often powers up the hype machine and lets it rip. Just think back to Windows 95, when Microsoft paid the Rolling Stones $3 million to use “Start Me Up!” as the operating system’s theme song, draped a 300-foot Windows banner over Toronto’s CN Tower, and lit up the Empire State Building in red, yellow and green, the company’s colors.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

ID@Xbox director Agostino Simonetta departs Microsoft for Thunderful Games

Director of global partnership management at ID@Xbox, Agostino Simonetta, has announced plans to depart Microsoft following almost seven years at the company. Simonetta joins Thunderful Group as chief strategy and investment officer, overseeing its rapidly growing development studios and publishing efforts. The ID@Xbox program remains one of Microsoft's top contributions...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Microsoft Unveils Xbox’s July Games With Gold

Microsoft has revealed July’s Games With Gold, available to all those who subscribe to Xbox Live Gold. Unlike Xbox Game Pass titles, Games With Gold games will always be there for you to redownload, as long as you’ve downloaded while they’re on offer and you’ve subscribed to Gold (or Game Pass Ultimate). So you can let your Gold subscription lapse, come back a few months later and still be able to get those games, though you’ll have missed out on the Games With Gold since then.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Microsoft is Making all the Right Moves with Xbox Game Pass

Gaming is in an interesting place right now. Now only are genres changing, developers merging through massive buyouts, and a far wider range of tastes being catered to than ever before, but we’re also in the middle of a revolution of how we consume games. Both in terms of how we play them and how we buy them. The days of driving to a brick-and-mortar store to buy a brand-new game on a certain day for a certain price and taking that physical version of the game home to your console in order to play it aren’t totally on their way out yet but they’re certainly getting their comeuppance with several other ways to do it that not only cut costs for everyone involved but are also demonstrably more convenient for everyone. It’s true we’ve been downloading games for many years now especially in the PC space, and now we are getting more and more comfortable with the idea of streaming them without ever downloading a single megabyte of information onto our local hardware.
Cell Phonesonmsft.com

Microsoft introduces new Designed for Xbox mobile gaming accessories for iOS devices

In addition to the news that Xbox Cloud Gaming was now available on PC and iOS devices in 22 markets, Microsoft unveiled yesterday new Designed for Xbox mobile gaming accessories for iOS devices. Android users already had access to several officially licensed Xbox mobile controllers such as the Razer Kishi or the 8BitDo SN30 Pro, and it’s good to see Microsoft expand its lineup of Designed for Xbox mobile gaming accessories to iOS devices.
SoftwareEngadget

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available on iOS devices

Following an invite-only beta test that started in mid-April, Microsoft has rolled out its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on iOS and PC. With the start of today's open beta, you can visit the xCloud website and start playing some of the games included in the Game Pass library through your browser. On PC, the service supports Edge and Chrome, while on iOS it’s accessible through Safari. What’s more, you can use a controller over Bluetooth or USB to play the included games.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

How To Claim 2500 Bonus Microsoft Points On Xbox In July

It's that time again! We're big fans of the Microsoft Rewards program here at Pure Xbox, which allows you to complete tasks in order to earn redeemable points which can be spent on gift cards, donations and much more. July 2021's "Monthly Bonus Round" challenge has just begun, and by...
ComputersPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Microsoft could be launching a DLSS rival for PC and Xbox

Forget ray tracing, it looks like DLSS is Nvidia’s secret weapon for its graphics cards these days, but new reports indicate that Microsoft could be launching a competitor. As spotted by KitGuru, Microsoft has posted two job adverts that suggest that the company is working on an AI upscaling technology for gaming.
ComputersDigital Trends

Microsoft might be working on an Nvidia DLSS competitor for Xbox and Windows

Over the last month, Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) have been in a battle for the limelight. Both tools offer upscaling in supported games to deliver features like ray tracing at high resolutions and frame rates. There might be a new competitor entering the ring, though, and it comes from Microsoft.
TechnologyGamespot

Microsoft Lost $10 Million Worth Of Xbox Gift Cards In An Online Scheme

In an age of cryptocurrencies and digital banking, gift cards may seem like a relic of the past due to their inflexible nature and many of them having expiration dates. But that didn't matter for one very cunning thief, who funded a lavish lifestyle with Xbox gift cards using a loophole in Microsoft’s online store. A Bloomberg report detailed how engineer Volodymyr Kvashuk managed to steal over $10 million from Microsoft before he was eventually busted.
Video GamesUbergizmo

Hideo Kojima And Microsoft Could Be Working On A New Xbox Game

According to the report, this is basically a letter of intent which states that both Kojima and Microsoft will work out a publishing agreement for a new Xbox game. Nothing has been agreed upon yet meaning that while this letter of intent states that both parties will discuss and work out a publishing deal, it doesn’t mean that the deal is guaranteed to go through successfully. Rather, it just states that both companies are interested in working with each other.
Businesscodelist.biz

Phil Spencer: Xbox is a healthy business, Microsoft aims to engage the public

Phil Spencer is the protagonist of the latest episode of IGN Unlocked and on this occasion, the head of the Xbox division spoke, among other things, about the metrics taken into consideration by Microsoft to assess the health of the video game business. Spencer was very clearly pointing out that Microsoft’s main goal is no longer to sell hardware or retail games but to focus everything on player involvement.” We evaluate the success of Xbox and our services based on the number of active users. Were we able to engage players, bring them to our platform and make them play more often? Are these the analyzes we carry out and from our data, the business is certainly healthy? Do people play on Xbox? Yes, and that shows that our business is winning. “The face of Xbox then underlines the retail sale of hardware and software is certainly important but no longer represents the main focus of the company since thanks to the Cloud and the Game Pass it is possible to reach millions of players regardless of whether they own or not. an Xbox console. New Xbox hardware is in development, as confirmed by Spencer himself, but there will be no mid-gen versions of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S anytime soon.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Microsoft still planning to drop Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft is still reportedly considering dropping Xbox Live Gold once Game Pass is more healthy according to Journalist Jeff Grubb. During his premium GrubbSnax show on Giant Bomb, Grubb reiterated claims made from last year that Microsoft still plans to drop Xbox Live Gold. At first, these claims were supported by Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer before Microsoft introduced free multiplayer on free-to-play titles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy